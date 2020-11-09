65 F
Wichita
Monday, November 9, 2020
type here...
KNDY Local News

Christmas Radio Show Planned by MCAC and KNDY Radio

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

Sporting Secures Top Playoff Seed in West With Snowy 2-0 Road Win Over RSL on Decision Day

Derek Nester - 0
(Nov. 8, 2020) -- Sporting Kansas City (12-6-3, 39 points) clinched the Western Conference's top seed in the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs on...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

Diller-Odell Takes Nebraska D-2 State Volleyball Championship Saturday

Derek Nester - 0
In comeback fashion, the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins took Chambers/Wheeler Central in five sets Saturday to claim the D2 State Volleyball Championship, repeating a D1...
Read more
Professional Sports

Chiefs Defeat Panthers, 33-31, in Thriller at Arrowhead on Sunday

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas City Chiefs overcame an early deficit to defeat the Carolina Panthers, 33-31, at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon, securing an...
Read more
College Sports

Cowboys Rally for 20-18 Win Over K-State

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas – No. 14 Oklahoma State was held scoreless in the first half for the first time since 2014 but used...
Read more
College Sports

Jayhawks Fall to No. 19 Oklahoma, 62-9

Derek Nester - 0
NORMAN, Okla. – Despite an interception from Kenny Logan Jr., for the second-straight game and a career game from freshman running back...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

To continue their tradition of providing holiday entertainment during the Christmas season, the Marshall County Arts Cooperative is partnering with KNDY Radio to present Home for the Holidays, a Christmas radio show.

“In light of the pandemic that has stripped our ability to gather in comfort, we had to get creative,” explained Liberty Price-Obley, a board member for the arts cooperative. “This avenue of a holiday performance provides an opportunity for our supporters to tune into the radio whether they are homebound, traveling, or out taking in the holiday atmosphere.”

Home for the Holidays is an original radio show featuring music, stories, and Christmas memories. The radio show will be broadcast on Classic Country AM 1570/FM 94.1 KNDY in December.

“It’s almost like a variety show highlighting the talents of our community members,” Price-Obley added.

The arts cooperative is searching for individuals to perform

“We’re still ironing out some of the logistical issues of when the show will be broadcast,” Price-Obley said. “That information will be released soon. In the meantime, though, we need people who want to participate to get in touch with us so we can put together the show.”

Those interested in singing a song, playing an instrument, reading a Christmas story or poem, or sharing a Christmas memory should contact the arts cooperative by calling 785-859-4260 or sending an e-mail to marshallcountyarts@gmail.com. Submissions are due Monday, November 16.

Performers of all ages are welcome; performances may be solos, duets, or small groups.

The cooperative wants the show filled with the singing and playing of traditional to contemporary Christmas songs and the reading of Christmas stories ranging from “The Gift of the Magi” by O. Henry to Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” Poems like Clement Clarke Moore’s “A Visit from St. Nicholas” may be read, and Christmas memories and traditions may be shared.

The show will be pre-recorded before it is broadcast. Those sharing their musical talents will record in thirty minute increments between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, November 28.

Those reading a story or sharing a special memory will record in thirty minute increments between 1-5 p.m. Sunday, November 29.

“To be clear, these are the only times we are recording,” said Price-Obley. “For those that want to be a part of the broadcast, they must be available to record on these days.”

Participants are responsible for finding and preparing their selection. A keyboard will be provided.

“This year’s special holiday radio broadcast allows us to enjoy the holiday season Covid-style,” Price-Obley said. “This might be a fun way to enjoy a new tradition with your family to tune into the local radio station and listen to people from your community. This is a different time and it’s really important that, as an organization and as individuals, we use our skills to continue to adapt to ever changing obstacles.”

For more information visit marshallcountyarts.org.

Previous articleTipton Community School Moving To Hybrid Learning Model

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Teenager Fatally Shot In Clark County; Death Investigation Underway

Derek Nester - 0
CLARK COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the Friday afternoon death of an Ashland teen. On...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Estimated $3.5 Million in Grants to Assist Kansas Child Care Programs

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA –Governor Laura Kelly today announced that Child Care Aware of Kansas, in partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

AG Derek Schmidt: State Alleges More Consumers Harmed By Shawn Parcells, Seeks To Return Biological Samples To Families

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – (November 5, 2020) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has alleged 79 additional consumers were harmed by a Leawood man accused of...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Adds South Dakota To Travel Quarantine List

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list to include those who have traveled to South...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

KNDY Local News

Christmas Radio Show Planned by MCAC and KNDY Radio

Derek Nester - 0
To continue their tradition of providing holiday entertainment during the Christmas season, the Marshall County Arts Cooperative is partnering with KNDY Radio to present...
Read more
KDNS Local News

Tipton Community School Moving To Hybrid Learning Model

Derek Nester - 0
The Waconda School District is committed to open communication and notification in regards to the education and health of all students. As a part...
Read more
Professional Sports

Sporting Secures Top Playoff Seed in West With Snowy 2-0 Road Win Over RSL on Decision Day

Derek Nester - 0
(Nov. 8, 2020) -- Sporting Kansas City (12-6-3, 39 points) clinched the Western Conference's top seed in the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs on...
Read more