Christmas Radio Show Planned by MCAC and KNDY Radio

To continue their tradition of providing holiday entertainment during the Christmas season, the Marshall County Arts Cooperative is partnering with KNDY Radio to present Home for the Holidays, a Christmas radio show.

“In light of the pandemic that has stripped our ability to gather in comfort, we had to get creative,” explained Liberty Price-Obley, a board member for the arts cooperative. “This avenue of a holiday performance provides an opportunity for our supporters to tune into the radio whether they are homebound, traveling, or out taking in the holiday atmosphere.”

Home for the Holidays is an original radio show featuring music, stories, and Christmas memories. The radio show will be broadcast on Classic Country AM 1570/FM 94.1 KNDY in December.

“It’s almost like a variety show highlighting the talents of our community members,” Price-Obley added.

The arts cooperative is searching for individuals to perform

“We’re still ironing out some of the logistical issues of when the show will be broadcast,” Price-Obley said. “That information will be released soon. In the meantime, though, we need people who want to participate to get in touch with us so we can put together the show.”

Those interested in singing a song, playing an instrument, reading a Christmas story or poem, or sharing a Christmas memory should contact the arts cooperative by calling 785-859-4260 or sending an e-mail to marshallcountyarts@gmail.com. Submissions are due Monday, November 16.

Performers of all ages are welcome; performances may be solos, duets, or small groups.

The cooperative wants the show filled with the singing and playing of traditional to contemporary Christmas songs and the reading of Christmas stories ranging from “The Gift of the Magi” by O. Henry to Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” Poems like Clement Clarke Moore’s “A Visit from St. Nicholas” may be read, and Christmas memories and traditions may be shared.

The show will be pre-recorded before it is broadcast. Those sharing their musical talents will record in thirty minute increments between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, November 28.

Those reading a story or sharing a special memory will record in thirty minute increments between 1-5 p.m. Sunday, November 29.

“To be clear, these are the only times we are recording,” said Price-Obley. “For those that want to be a part of the broadcast, they must be available to record on these days.”

Participants are responsible for finding and preparing their selection. A keyboard will be provided.

“This year’s special holiday radio broadcast allows us to enjoy the holiday season Covid-style,” Price-Obley said. “This might be a fun way to enjoy a new tradition with your family to tune into the local radio station and listen to people from your community. This is a different time and it’s really important that, as an organization and as individuals, we use our skills to continue to adapt to ever changing obstacles.”

For more information visit marshallcountyarts.org.