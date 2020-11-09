Tipton Community School Moving To Hybrid Learning Model

The Waconda School District is committed to open communication and notification in regards to the education and health of all students. As a part of this commitment, we are notifying the communities that positive cases of Covid-19 have been identified at Tipton Community School. The Mitchell County Health Department has been notified and has completed contact tracing in regards to these cases. Due to the known exposure to staff and students and the possibility of asymptomatic staff or student exposure, Waconda School District, along with the Mitchell County Health Department, have determined that as of Monday, November 9th, 2020, Tipton Community School will move to a hybrid learning environment with the following protocols in place:

Kindergarten through 4th Grade will continue to attend onsite with the appropriate masking, temp checking, social distancing, and sanitizing protocols in place. Parents will have the option for their child to attend remotely.

5th Grade through 8th Grade will move to a remote learning environment with students Zooming in with their teachers from home.

Students will hopefully be able to return to onsite learning after Thanksgiving Break on November 30th, 2020. However, onsite learning could be postponed until after Christmas Break if the Covid-19 risk has not decreased.

The Waconda School District has followed the district mitigation plan and county health department guidelines and will continue to follow these steps and procedures. We are committed to providing a safe learning environment for all of our students and employees and top-quality service to our community. Remember that our communities are in this together, and we must all be vigilant to mask when we are around others, social distance whenever possible, and stay home if we feel ill or have any symptoms. Together, we can help to keep our children safely in school. #WacondaUnited

Please contact Jesse Janssen, Superintendent of Schools, at (785) 781-4328 or email Jesse.Janssen@usd272.org if you have any questions or concerns.