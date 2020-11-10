36.5 F
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
KNDY Local News

Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 11/9/2020

By Derek Nester
Downtown Marysville, Kansas

Sporting KC To Host San Jose On Nov. 22 in Round One of 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs

As the top seed in the Western Conference for the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs, Sporting Kansas City will begin their postseason journey by...
NBA & Players Association Agree On 2020-21 Season Start

NEW YORK, The NBA (www.NBA.com) and the National Basketball Players Association announced today that they have reached agreement in principle on the start of...
Jayhawks Basketball Adds Washburn To 2020-21 Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball will host Washburn on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse. The additional game brings KU...
Sporting Secures Top Playoff Seed in West With Snowy 2-0 Road Win Over RSL on Decision Day

(Nov. 8, 2020) -- Sporting Kansas City (12-6-3, 39 points) clinched the Western Conference's top seed in the Audi 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs on...
Diller-Odell Takes Nebraska D-2 State Volleyball Championship Saturday

In comeback fashion, the Diller-Odell Lady Griffins took Chambers/Wheeler Central in five sets Saturday to claim the D2 State Volleyball Championship, repeating a D1...
A mask mandate considered by the Marysville City Council Monday drew passionate input from council members, and a lengthy discussion that resulted in development of a Health and Safety Committee, to be comprised of the Mayor, City Administrator, City Health Officer, County Health Nurse, Police Chief, and Sheriff that will be tasked with developing a draft resolution for consideration at a future meeting.

Prompted by the recent rise in positive Covid-19 cases, Mayor Jason Barnes initiated the discussion, presenting several other community mandates that have been enacted. He noted the significant widespread increase statewide, pointing out that we’re out here on our own, in providing adequate hospital capacity. It was noted that any council action would be subject to publication, and full adoption could be weeks away. Police Chief Todd Ackerman commented on enforceability, and discussion briefly touched on fine levels.

Several residents were in attendance in response to a letter recently mailed to property owners who use a single service grinder pump. A proposal to hand over future maintenance responsibilities after replacement of the current pump should it be required drew opposition of Sharon and RJ Vogelsberg, who consented to city annexation of their home along 11th Road nearly 20 years ago pointing out the limited maintenance that has been done, and an agreement that the city would provide services, including water, sewer, streets, etc. They pointed out that the agreement was an effort to help adjacent neighbors, and that the city benefited from increased tax proceeds, while such concerns as adequate street repair remain an issue.

David Bruna, who operates a camper facility also expressed concern as a business owner. Council member Terry Hughes spoke in favor of grandfathering current property owners in. A motion to reject the proposal by Keith Beikman died for lack of a second, and a motion to table the matter was approved.

The Parks and Rec Committee had returned a revised agreement with Greg and Jenna Meyer to operate the city recreation program was rejected, after some discussion on a 2-3 vote. In response, they indicated that as a result they were no longer interested in pursuing the opportunity.

City Administrator Austin St. John presented options for annual pay raise increases, with a suggestion of $1.25 per hour for all employees, except police at $1 per hour, since they received a larger increase overall last year. His goal would be to get all city employees to a minimum of $15 per hour. In response to Council Member Diane Schrollers comment that the raise might be a little high considering other small businesses, St. John said that businesses should be encouraged to raise hourly employees to $15, which he said is a benchmark being adopted by Walmart. Parker Price went further, speaking in favor of $1.50 per hour in an effort to show appreciation, and attract quality employees. No decision was made, and the matter will be carried forward to a future meeting.

The General Fund remains just over $1 million. Revenues were mostly stable. The sales tax fund saw an increase of about $50k and is just over $300k higher than a year previous.
City Hall will be closed to the public effective Tuesday, with staff still addressing the public needs by phone and electronic communication.

In committee reports, status of 11th and 12th Roads east of Marysville were brought up, with Parker Price asking about consideration of weight limits for truck traffic. Keith Beikman highlighted the ongoing requests from residents for improvements, and the mayor noted that plans were being considered, after a meeting a year ago, and engineering is not complete. He also noted funding challenges.

The city recreation program was brought up again, in light of council action earlier. Options of contracting out or bringing management of the programs in house for the city were discussed, with no decisions made.

Two Kansas Trails Receive National Designations

PRATT – Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism’s (KDWPT) Flint Hills Trail and Prairie Spirit Trail state parks recently received America’s highest trails...
Teenager Fatally Shot In Clark County; Death Investigation Underway

CLARK COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the Friday afternoon death of an Ashland teen. On...
Governor Laura Kelly Announces Estimated $3.5 Million in Grants to Assist Kansas Child Care Programs

TOPEKA –Governor Laura Kelly today announced that Child Care Aware of Kansas, in partnership with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and...
AG Derek Schmidt: State Alleges More Consumers Harmed By Shawn Parcells, Seeks To Return Biological Samples To Families

TOPEKA – (November 5, 2020) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has alleged 79 additional consumers were harmed by a Leawood man accused of...
Kansas Adds South Dakota To Travel Quarantine List

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list to include those who have traveled to South...
Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
