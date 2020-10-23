Indictment: Man Stole 22 Firearms During Burglary at Kansas Pawnshop

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas man was indicted today on federal charges that he stole 22 firearms from a pawnshop in Overland Park, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Darrin Taylor, 54, who is homeless and has been living in Overland Park, is charged with one count of theft from a federally licensed firearms dealer. Taylor is alleged to have burglarized Penguin Pawn & Gun at 10229 West 75th Street in Overland Park, Kan., and taken the guns.

If convicted, he could face a penalty of up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000. The Overland Park Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jabari Wamble is prosecuting.