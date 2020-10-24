KBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Friday afternoon in rural Montgomery County.

On Oct. 23, at approximately 1:45 p.m., the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI investigative assistance. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to the scene.

Preliminary information indicates that just before 1 p.m., a victim called 911 to report being robbed at gunpoint at the Regal Inn in Coffeyville, Kan. At approximately 1:15 p.m., a KHP trooper observed a vehicle near 3600 Road, in Independence, Kan., that matched the vehicle connected to the robbery. He, and another KHP trooper who responded to assist, initiated a car stop on the silver 2006 Chrysler Town and Country minivan occupied by a female driver and a male passenger.

As the troopers attempted the traffic stop, the male passenger, later identified as 32-year-old Wesley Jordan, of Hot Springs, Ark., fired at the troopers. A trooper returned fire and the subjects fled, prompting a police pursuit. Near the intersection of 3600 Rd. and 3900 Rd., a deputy from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office intercepted the minivan and fired at Jordan. The minivan continued west on 3600 Rd., another 1/4 mile, until it came to a stop. Then a KHP trooper fired at Jordan when he exited the minivan.

Jordan was pronounced deceased at the scene by Montgomery County EMS. No law enforcement officers were injured during this incident.

The driver was a 26-year-old female from Coffeyville. She was taken into custody for questioning, and was later arrested by the Coffeyville Police Department for charges related to the armed robbery.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. Once completed the findings will be turned over to the Montgomery County Attorney for review.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.