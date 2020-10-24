36 F
Wichita
Saturday, October 24, 2020
type here...
Kansas Headlines

KBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Montgomery County

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

KNDY Local Sports

KNDY Area High School Football Scores – 10/23/2020

Derek Nester - 0
North Central Kansas League Clay Center 27, Council Grove 20 Concordia 41, Chapman 28 Riley County 38, Marysville 8 Wamego 62, Abilene 12 Twin Valley League 8-Man Axtell 68, Onaga...
Read more
College Sports

2021 SEC/Big 12 Men’s Basketball Challenge Pairings Revealed

Derek Nester - 0
Pairings have been selected for the 2021 SEC/Big 12 Men’s Basketball Challenge to be played on Saturday, January 30.
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

KNDY Area High School Volleyball Sub-State Brackets Announced

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas State High School Activities Association has released the sub-state brackets for area high school volleyball teams. 3A - @ St. Mary's High...
Read more
Professional Sports

Chiefs Defeat Bills, 26-17, Behind Relentless Ground Attack on Monday Night

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills, 26-17, behind a ferocious rushing game on Monday night as Kansas...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

KNDY Area High School Football Scores – 10/16/2020

Derek Nester - 0
North Central Kansas League Augusta 47, Abilene 0 Chapman 37, Council Grove 6 Fort Scott 22, Wamego 18 Marysville 20, Clay Center 0 Riley County 44, Concordia 23 Twin Valley...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Friday afternoon in rural Montgomery County.

On Oct. 23, at approximately 1:45 p.m., the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI investigative assistance. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to the scene.

Preliminary information indicates that just before 1 p.m., a victim called 911 to report being robbed at gunpoint at the Regal Inn in Coffeyville, Kan. At approximately 1:15 p.m., a KHP trooper observed a vehicle near 3600 Road, in Independence, Kan., that matched the vehicle connected to the robbery. He, and another KHP trooper who responded to assist, initiated a car stop on the silver 2006 Chrysler Town and Country minivan occupied by a female driver and a male passenger.

As the troopers attempted the traffic stop, the male passenger, later identified as 32-year-old Wesley Jordan, of Hot Springs, Ark., fired at the troopers. A trooper returned fire and the subjects fled, prompting a police pursuit. Near the intersection of 3600 Rd. and 3900 Rd., a deputy from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office intercepted the minivan and fired at Jordan. The minivan continued west on 3600 Rd., another 1/4 mile, until it came to a stop. Then a KHP trooper fired at Jordan when he exited the minivan.

Jordan was pronounced deceased at the scene by Montgomery County EMS. No law enforcement officers were injured during this incident.

The driver was a 26-year-old female from Coffeyville. She was taken into custody for questioning, and was later arrested by the Coffeyville Police Department for charges related to the armed robbery.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. Once completed the findings will be turned over to the Montgomery County Attorney for review.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

Previous articleKNDY Area High School Football Scores – 10/23/2020

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

KBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Montgomery County

Derek Nester - 0
MONTGOMERY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Friday afternoon in rural Montgomery...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Indictment: Man Stole 22 Firearms During Burglary at Kansas Pawnshop

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas man was indicted today on federal charges that he stole 22 firearms from a pawnshop in Overland Park,...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly Announces 250 Jobs with New Empirical Foods Facility in Garden City

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Thursday announced the groundbreaking for a new Empirical Foods ground beef facility in Garden City. The planned facility, which is...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces $35 million in Rental Assistance to Keep Kansans in Their Homes, Businesses

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that Kansans experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible to receive up to...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDHE Adds North Dakota To Travel Quarantine List

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list to include those who have traveled to North...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can’t Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas’ Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney’s office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County’s top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

Kansas Headlines

KBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Montgomery County

Derek Nester - 0
MONTGOMERY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Friday afternoon in rural Montgomery...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

KNDY Area High School Football Scores – 10/23/2020

Derek Nester - 0
North Central Kansas League Clay Center 27, Council Grove 20 Concordia 41, Chapman 28 Riley County 38, Marysville 8 Wamego 62, Abilene 12 Twin Valley League 8-Man Axtell 68, Onaga...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Indictment: Man Stole 22 Firearms During Burglary at Kansas Pawnshop

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas man was indicted today on federal charges that he stole 22 firearms from a pawnshop in Overland Park,...
Read more