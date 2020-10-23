38.5 F
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly Announces 250 Jobs with New Empirical Foods Facility in Garden City

More than $250 million in capital investment to Garden City and Finney County

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

KNDY Local Sports

KNDY Area High School Football Scores – 10/23/2020

Derek Nester - 0
North Central Kansas League Clay Center 27, Council Grove 20 Concordia 41, Chapman 28 Riley County 38, Marysville 8 Wamego 62, Abilene 12 Twin Valley League 8-Man Axtell 68, Onaga...
Read more
College Sports

2021 SEC/Big 12 Men's Basketball Challenge Pairings Revealed

Derek Nester - 0
Pairings have been selected for the 2021 SEC/Big 12 Men's Basketball Challenge to be played on Saturday, January 30.
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

KNDY Area High School Volleyball Sub-State Brackets Announced

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas State High School Activities Association has released the sub-state brackets for area high school volleyball teams. 3A - @ St. Mary's High...
Read more
Professional Sports

Chiefs Defeat Bills, 26-17, Behind Relentless Ground Attack on Monday Night

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills, 26-17, behind a ferocious rushing game on Monday night as Kansas...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

KNDY Area High School Football Scores – 10/16/2020

Derek Nester - 0
North Central Kansas League Augusta 47, Abilene 0 Chapman 37, Council Grove 6 Fort Scott 22, Wamego 18 Marysville 20, Clay Center 0 Riley County 44, Concordia 23 Twin Valley...
Read more
Derek Nesterhttp://sunflowerstateradiocom.wordpress.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations. In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Thursday announced the groundbreaking for a new Empirical Foods ground beef facility in Garden City.

The planned facility, which is now the largest single investment in the company’s 40-year history, will bring 250 new jobs and more than $250 million in capital investment to Garden City and Finney County.

“Empirical Foods made a smart decision in choosing to do business in a community with so much to offer in excellent schools, infrastructure, and quality-of-life amenities for employees and their families,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Projects like this will continue to strengthen our state’s foundation and help us attract more companies, like Empirical, to do business in Kansas.”

Secretary of Commerce David Toland joined company officials at the Garden City site for a groundbreaking on Thursday morning.

“This major investment is another huge win in our state’s effort to secure our food systems, now and into the future,” Secretary Toland said. “Empirical Foods is a terrific company with high standards of excellence. This is an exciting day for this company, for Garden City and for our state.”

Empirical Foods’ decision to expand comes as the result of increased demand for lean ground beef, requiring a significant boost in processing and manufacturing. When the location is fully operational, the Garden City facility will more than double Empirical’s ground beef production.

“The Kansas agriculture strategic growth project has identified expansion of value-added beef processing in Kansas as a desired outcome,” Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam said. “The investment of this facility helps to further solidify Kansas’ role and reputation as a recognized leader in the beef industry.”

“After a long evaluation period to identify the perfect location for our new facility, we were pleased to settle on Garden City and could not have identified a better, more welcoming community,” Nick Roth, president of Empirical Technology, Inc. said. “The State of Kansas, Garden City and the Finney County Economic Development Corporation have been excellent partners to the beef industry and companies like ours.”

Construction on the plant is expected to be finished between 2022 and 2023.

Previous articleiNWS Alert
Next articleIndictment: Man Stole 22 Firearms During Burglary at Kansas Pawnshop

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Indictment: Man Stole 22 Firearms During Burglary at Kansas Pawnshop

Derek Nester - 0
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas man was indicted today on federal charges that he stole 22 firearms from a pawnshop in Overland Park,...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Kelly Announces 250 Jobs with New Empirical Foods Facility in Garden City

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Thursday announced the groundbreaking for a new Empirical Foods ground beef facility in Garden City. The planned facility, which is...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly Announces $35 million in Rental Assistance to Keep Kansans in Their Homes, Businesses

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced today that Kansans experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible to receive up to...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDHE Adds North Dakota To Travel Quarantine List

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list to include those who have traveled to North...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

KDOT: Deer-Vehicle Collisions Highest In Fall

Derek Nester - 0
The Kansas Department of Transportation, Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism and AAA Kansas are working together this fall to...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

'It Is Not Sustainable': Kansas' Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district's COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Nursing Homes Still Waiting On Coronavirus Testing Gear From The Feds, And Can't Afford Labs

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Phillips County Retirement Center got a coronavirus testing machine this month from the U.S. Department of Health and...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Scathing Federal Inspection Pulls Curtain Back On One Of Kansas' Deadliest Coronavirus Outbreaks

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service At a Kansas City, Kansas, nursing home, employees tested positive for COVID-19 and went back to work the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Federal Prosecutors Defy Court Order In Cases Over Attorney-Client Recordings In Leavenworth

Derek Nester - 0
By Dan Margolies - Kansas News Service The U.S. Attorney's office in Kansas City, Kansas, says it will no longer cooperate with cases brought by...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Emails Show Kansas Agencies Helped Keep Meatpacking Plants Open Despite Concerns About Coronavirus

Derek Nester - 0
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — In mid-May, Finney County's top public health physician sent an email to state health...
Read more

