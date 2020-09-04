Coronavirus Update From The Mitchell County Health Department

Dear Mitchell County Residents,

The last two weeks have brought a significant increase in cases in Kansas, and more recently within Mitchell County. While multiple factors have led to the increase in cases throughout Kansas, a few include an increase of travel, a rise in the number of gatherings, and the return of students in a classroom setting. While Mitchell County has witnessed numerous cases over the last few days, we have also been fortunate to continue to have our students remain in the classroom setting thus far. Our goal is to continue to keep students attending in-person school as much as possible, while also protecting our vulnerable population and ensuring health care resources are not overwhelmed.

As of September 4th, 2020, at 8:00 a.m., Mitchell County has 10 active cases, 40 total cases since March, and no known hospitalizations. With that being said, we urge everyone to take caution with the upcoming holiday weekend, and limit potential exposures as much as possible. It is crucial if you have been identified as a known contact of a confirmed positive COVID-19 patient to please quarantine at home. Additionally, if you or your family develops any symptoms of COVID-19 please isolate at home away from other individuals and notify the Mitchell County Health Department and your physician. Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to, fever, headache, shortness of breath, body aches, loss of taste and smell, muscles aches, runny nose, congestion, and so on.

As a reminder, please do not arrive at the clinic or hospital prior to calling ahead. These actions are crucial in reducing the chance of exposure to our health care providers, and allow for the most efficient usage of our health care resources. Our community members have remained diligent over recent months in preventing the spread of infection. We ask for everyone to continue to do so, as together we can do our best to ensure the health and safety of our community, while giving our students the best opportunity for in-class learning.

Sincerely,

Cortney Murrow, Administrator

Mitchell County Health Department