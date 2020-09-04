Arrest Made In Pott County Burglaries

PRESS RELEASE: Between July 6, 2020 and July 21, 2020, The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office responded to several burglary reports to new home construction sites in the Green Valley Road area. Numerous tools were taken in these burglaries with an estimated value over $5000.00.

On September 1, 2020, Trenton Paul Juenemann, 20, of Manhattan, Kansas was arrested following an investigation into these burglaries. Some of the stolen property has also been recovered. Juenemann is currently confined in the Pottawatomie County Jail with a bond of $50,000.00.

The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information on these burglaries, please contact Captain Darrin Stewart at 785-457-3353 or leave a tip via our crimestoppers link at www.ptsheriff.com.