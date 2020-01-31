Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 1/27/2020

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Keith Bramhall member and Sandra Wilson Clerk present. Commissioner Baier was absent from the meeting. Paul Kessinger with the Advocate, Tom Holle and Steve Boyda were present to observe the meeting.

The Board of Commissioners called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

The Board opened the meeting with the flag salute.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes of the January 21, 2020 as presented. Motion passed 2-0.

Commissioner Kickhaefer Update – attended the community meeting on the jail Wednesday, thought there was a lot of good conversation. She reported that she received a lot of phone calls regarding the motion for leniency that was filed in the State vs. Stohs case.

Commissioner Bramhall Update – attended the community meeting on the jail Wednesday. He reported he received a road call on Saturday night.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase order. Motion passed 2-0.

Schwab-Eaton, PA, Manhattan, KS

For Engineering Services for cell 2-Phase 1

$46,400.00-Solid Waste Fund-P.O. #109033

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig said hoping to haul rock later this week if weather permits.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig said the Noxious Weed annual report for the Department of Ag is due soon.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Motion passed 2-0.

AndaMeds, Atlanta, GA

For Private vaccines

$4,912.50-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6100

Kinsley Mortuary, Marysville, KS

For Transport, Autopsy Repair, Bag

$1.615.00-General (Coroner) Fund-P.O. #6172

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig requested step raises for Courtney Cassidy, Tom Wilson and Ryan Latta from laborer probation at $16.55/hr to laborer at $17.05/hr effective February 1, 2020.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve step raises for Courtney Cassidy, Tom Wilson & Ryan Latta from laborer probation at $16.55 to laborer at $17.05/hr effective February 1, 2020. Motion passed 2-0.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. He presented the Board with a Resolution #20-20-01-27-1 which allows the Board of County Commissioners to sell real estate acquired by the County through a tax sale and to sell said real estate at private sale. Said property being Lots 132 and 134 on Main Street in the City of Blue Rapids. Derek and Justine deBoer have agreed to purchase said real estate.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve Resolution #20-20-01-27-1 to sell Lots 132 and 134 on Main Street in the City of Blue Rapids to Derek and Justine deBoer for $993.97. Motion passed 2-0.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants from respective funds. Motion passed 2-0.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve payroll as presented. Motion passed 2-0.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to recess the regular meeting at 9:48 a.m. to attend the sentencing hearing in the State vs. Stohs and reconvene at the conclusion of the sentencing. Motion passed 2-0.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to reconvene the Board of County Commissioners meeting at 10:42 a.m. Motion passed 2-0.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the Neighborhood Revitalization Application for Carl Pralle at 2928 10th Rd, Blue Rapids, to construct an 80’x50’ farm storage shed. Motion passed 2-0.

County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes requested executive session for 10 minutes with the Board to discuss matters of nonelected personnel.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session for 10 minutes at 10:50 a.m. with Sue Rhodes to discuss matters of nonelected personnel. Motion passed 2-0.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to subcontract with Megan Woodyard for $100/week to perform the janitorial duties at the health department effective February 1, 2020. Motion passed 2-0.

Steve Boyda, Marysville asked the Board to once again look into changing the Sheriff’s department from KPERS retirement to KP&F.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to give County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes a 3% increase in salary effective 1/1/2020 as she was inadvertently missed. Motion passed 2-0.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to adjourn the meeting at 11:30 a.m. Motion passed 2-0. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held Monday, February 3, 2020.