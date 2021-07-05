Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 6/28/2021

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Keith Bramhall, chairman, Barbara Kickhaefer, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson County Clerk present for the meeting. Bennett Frese with the Marysville Advocate was also present to observe the meeting.

Commissioner Bramhall called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the minutes of the 6/21/21 meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Concordance Healthcare,

For Gloves

$1,804.80-Emergency Preparedness Fund-P.O. #6283

Commissioner Kickhaefer has contacted CivicsPlus out of Manhattan to visit about updating the county’s website. Commissioner Kickhaefer also has been in contact with Christina Diederich from Topeka to conduct some Leadership and Management training. Commissioner Kickhaefer has also done some inquiring into the need or interest in a county administrator.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig and Public Works Coordinating Supervisor Roy Yungeberg met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Murphy Tractor & Equip Co, Topeka, KS

For 1 month rent on John Deere Broom

$1,500.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109202

Hoyt’s Truck Center, Topeka, KS

For 2 Michelin steer tires w/mt & balance, alignment

$3,063.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109205

Landoll Company LLC, Marysville, KS

For 2022 Landoll 302D-B 39’ trailer

$39,208.70-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109203

Landoll Company LLC, Marysville, KS

For 2022 Landoll 302D-B 39’ trailer

$39,208.70-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109204

The stateline bridge plans have been submitted to Gage Co for approval.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session for 10 minutes at 9:22 a.m. to discuss matters of non-elected personnel and contract negotiations with County Counselor Jason Brinegar and County Appraiser Francine Crome present. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to extend executive session for an additional 5 minutes a 9:32 a.m. for the same reason with the same persons present. Unanimous.

The Board returned to open session at 9:37 a.m. No action was taken as a result of this executive session.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to enter into an employment contract with Francine Crome as the County Appraiser for the next 4 years at the rate of $61,500. Unanimous.

County Appraiser Francine Crome submitted her 2022 budget request in the amount of $323,940 which is an increase of $114,155.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session for 5 minutes at 9:57 a.m. with the Board and County Counselor Jason Brinegar to discuss matters of non-elected personnel. Unanimous.

The Board returned to open session at 10:02 a.m. No action was taken as a result of this executive session.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to go into executive session for 10 minutes at 10:07 a.m. with the Board and County Clerk Sandra Wilson present to discuss matters of non-elected personnel. Unanimous.

The Board returned to open session at 10:17 a.m. No action was taken as a result of this executive session.

County Attorney Meghan Voracek met with the Board to present her 2022 budget request in the amount of $214,971 which is an increase of $3,121 from the previous year.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve Resolution #20-21-06-28-1 A Resolution establishing a full time Marshall County Appraiser for the period of July 1, 2021 through June 3, 2025 and entering into an employment contract with Francine Crome to continue as the Marshall County full time Appraiser. Unanimous.

Nancy Koch, Clerk of the District Court met with the Board to present her 2022 budget request in the amount of $176,982 which is a $2,204.50 decrease from the previous year.

Ellen Barber with Marshall County Partnership for Growth met with the Board to present a 2022 budget request of $75,000 which is an increase of $25,000. The previous economic development budget was $75,000 of which $50,000 went to MCP4G and $25,000 went to partially fund a revolving economic development loan. Mrs. Barber has done some research on the previously discussed Highway 99 in which 25th Road would be developed straight through to U.S. Hwy 36 and suggested this be approached and developed as a truck route. Mrs. Barber also had several recommendations on what the County could spend some of the American Rescue Plan money on.

Register of Deeds Martha Roesch met with the Board to present her 2022 budget request of $156,958 which is an increase of $28,644 which also includes a part-time employee.

County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes met with the Board to present her 2022 budget request of $680,358.12 which is an increase of $7,799.12 from the previous year.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman and County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes met with the Board to discuss DOT drug testing. Sheriff Ackerman would like to have the health department perform the random drug testing for the Sheriff Department employees and would only utilize the services of the current testing company ComplianceOne should there be a positive result. The Sheriff’s office would purchase the kits and the health department would perform the tests.

County Health Nurse Sue Rhodes said that Wednesday, June 30 at 10:00 a.m. the contractors will be walking through the health department to determine if they are interested in bidding the repair project.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman met with the Board to present his 2022 budget request in the amount of $1,852,000 which is the same as the previous year.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve a step raise for Emmy Sedlacek at the recommendation of County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker from Clerk II Step I at $17.79/hr to Clerk II Step II at $17.99/hr effective July 1, 2021. Unanimous.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker also advised the Board that she has received the Federal Land Management distribution in the amount of $17,342. The County is entitled to 30% of these funds and previously kept 15% for the County and gave the other 15% proportionately to the entities involved.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to allot 15% of the county portion to the entities involved proportionately. Unanimous.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker met with the Board to present her 2022 budget request of $224,700 which is an increase of $46,000, some of the increase is due to planning for a retirement.

Emergency Management Director William Schwindamann, Jr. met with the Board to present his 2022 budget request of $123,700 which is an increase of $6,260 from the previous year.

County Clerk & Election Official Sandra Wilson met with the Board to present her 2022 budget requests. The County Clerk budget request is $180,050 which is a decrease of $8,800 from the previous year. The Election budget request is $100,800 which is an increase of $200 from the previous year.

County Clerk Sandra Wilson has asked the Board to consider making a change to the pay scale asking that all clerical pay steps be equal. Currently the clerk’s office, bus drivers and emergency management clerks were paid at a lower rate than the treasurer, appraiser and register of deeds clerks. It is the opinion of the County Clerk that the Clerk’s office and emergency management clerks be paid at the same pay rate as the other clerical offices.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to move the clerk’s office clerks and the emergency management clerk to the same level of pay as the treasurer, appraiser and register of deeds clerks to correctly reflect job duties and the following changes will be effective July 1, 2021. Unanimous.

Leslie Jeter Clerk II Step I TO Clerk II Step II at $17.99/hr (also a step increase)

Jessica Oswald Clerk I Step I to $17.17/hr

Danielle Salcedo Clerk III to $18.28/hr

Samantha Jackson Deputy County Clerk to $20.00/hr

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve payroll as presented. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 1:10 p.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 beginning at 8:30 a.m.