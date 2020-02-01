Douglas County Resident Tests Negative For Coronavirus

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is reporting that a Person Under Investigation (PUI) from Douglas County who was being tested for the novel (new) 2019 coronavirus is not infected with the virus. Negative results were received today after testing was performed at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“We are pleased that test results were negative and that the patient remains in good health. He had been released from LMH Health and was in a monitored, isolated living space following CDC guidelines,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “He will now be able to resume his normal routine, and there is no risk to the public.”

KDHE continues to work with CDC and local partners to detect and respond to any possible cases that might occur in Kansas in the future. In this instance, Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department played a key role in assisting the state.

“Local, state and federal public health partners plan, prepare and drill for these types of events,” Dr. Farah Ahmed, KDHE State Epidemiologist, said. “Our healthcare and public health infrastructure works hard every day to protect the public from infectious and contagious diseases, and we learn from these responses so we can continue to improve.”

Coronavirus infections initially were diagnosed in Wuhan City, China, and have since been reported in travelers from this city to other locations in China and other countries including the United States. No cases have been confirmed in Kansas.

At this time of year, respiratory illnesses are most likely due to infection with influenza or other viruses that cause the common cold. It’s important to take precautions to be protected from these infections, including washing your hands, avoiding touching your face and getting an annual flu shot.

If you recently traveled to Hubei Province, China, and developed fever with respiratory symptoms within 14 days of your travel, or have had contact with someone who is suspected to have 2019 novel coronavirus, stay home and call your healthcare provider. For additional information on the 2019 novel coronavirus, you may visit our website at http://www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus/index.htm or you may call the KDHE phone bank at 1-866-534-3463 (1-866-KDHEINF) on Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m.

For more information about 2019 novel coronavirus, visit CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/index.html.