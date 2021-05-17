Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 5/10/2021

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Keith Bramhall, chairman, Barbara Kickhaefer, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present for the meeting. Paul Kessinger with the Advocate joined the meeting at 9:30 a.m.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the minutes of the May 3, 2021 meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

GlaxoSmithKline

For Private vaccines

$14,631.41-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6279

Concordance Healthcare

For needles, sponges

$1,767.96-Health Dept. Fund-P.O. #6280

Alcove Springs Historical Park

For Improvements

$7,000.00-Special Parks & Rec Fund-P.O. #6434

Marshall County Arts Cooperative, Marysville, KS

For Donation for advertising, etc. Beach Boys

$3,000.00-Tourism & Bed Tax Fund-P.O. #6433

Godfrey’s, Junction City, KS

For Uniforms

$1,208.35-General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6381

Steven A. Kraushaar, Marysville, KS

For Contract Attorney (April 2021)

$3,200.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6435

Elizabeth M. Olson, Hiawatha, Ks

For Contract Attorney (April 8 to May 6, 2021)

$2,100.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6436

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Marysville Ready Mix, Marysville, KS

For concrete bridge N. of Oketo

$3,894.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109190

Seneca Ready Mix, Seneca, KS

For Concrete & delivery Haug bridge, Lincoln Township

$5,462.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109191

Seneca Ready Mix, Seneca, KS

For concrete and delivery bridge 25th Rd, between Lincoln & Rock Townships

$1,192.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109192

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported that the Haug bridge and the “Swanson” bridge on 25th road are now open. Mr. Craig reported that he now has all the permits for the Irish Creek Windfarm project bridges so construction will continue as products are available. The courthouse roof repair will start tomorrow, May 11. Rainbow performed the air quality test on Friday, May 7, results will be back in about a week.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported they built the road into the new C&D pit at the landfill.

Chairman Bramhall called Shane DePasquale to get an update on the Irish Creek Windfarm project. Rock is being delivered to the main haul route roads. The un-maintained roads on the haul route will begin to receive rock in the next 2-3 weeks.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. Mr. Brinegar reported that the tax sale parcels are now down to 25 and the research phase of the sale will begin with title certification. Frankfort Community Care Home and the Board are a distance away from agreeing on a purchase price for the Frankfort nutrition site. A broker opinion is being provided in the near future. Mr. Brinegar states that likely a written agreement to extend the lease on a month to month basis will be necessary.

The Board will attend a fence viewing this afternoon. County Counselor Jason Brinegar informed the Board that their responsibility is to determine if the existing fence is in “adequate” condition and provide a common sense decision.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve Neighborhood Revitalization application for the construction of a garage for Don & Nancy Cudney located at 1009 N 12th St, Marysville, KS. Unanimous.

Marshall County Partnership for Growth Director Ellen Barber asked the Board to sign a letter of support for A Work Here grant application for Transition Plus project in Summerfield.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to sign the letter of support for Transition Plus A Working Here grant. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to recess the meeting at 10:01 a.m. to be reconvened in the basement meeting room. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to reconvene the regularly scheduled meeting at 10:09 a.m. Unanimous.

Angel Cushing of Northern Lyon County, Kansas presented the Board with a packet of information warning of the dangers of opting into a national heritage area. Commissioner Bramhall did reiterate to Ms. Cushing that Marshall County is not a zoned county and feels that the issues with Lyon County have more to do with the zoning regulations than the actual national heritage area. It was mentioned again that the national heritage area and the 30 x 30 land grab executive orders are two totally separate issues. Ms. Cushing told the commissioners that they are the “gate keepers” for the county. Charlie Weickert mentioned that is very important to try to preserve our history. Ginny Pfrang of Goff, KS reiterated that the Board of County Commissioners are the “gate keepers” for the community and should stay well aware of this situation. Others present for the meeting were Gary Kabriel, Gary Lackey, George Bernasek, Charlie Weickert, Sarah Kessinger, Beth Salmans, Ellen Barber, Becky Dunlap, Teresa Wilkie, Diane Gleue, Jon Ungerer, Rhonda Joseph, Jason Brinegar, Keith Salmans, and Ginny Pfrang.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to recess the meeting at 11:01 a.m. to be reconvened in the Board meeting room. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to reconvene the regularly scheduled meeting at 11:08 a.m. Unanimous.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board. She presented the Board with a copy of her Policy & Procedures book and a copy of her driver’s handbook. She has 2 new policies #111 & 112 that need to be approved. Commissioner Kickhaefer recommended that County Counselor Jason Brinegar review the new policies before approval. Mrs. Lyhane reported the concrete work at the alley side of her building is complete. The bid did not include sealing the concrete and would cost an additional $400 to $500 to seal but this would protect the concrete from the elements. The Board instructed Mrs. Lyhane to have the sealing done.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane reported that her Meals on Wheels delivery van has broken motor mounts and her mechanic told her that can be costly to repair. She is putting out bids to the local dealerships for a new vehicle. The Board asked her to get an estimate on how much it would cost to repair the existing vehicle.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane presented the Board with a dishwasher rental agreement for the Frankfort nutrition site. The lease amount is $115.84 per month for 12 months. The Board would like to discuss this lease agreement and the Frankfort nutrition site status with County Counselor Jason Brinegar and will make a decision regarding the dishwasher next week.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session for 5 minutes at 11:28 a.m. to discuss matters of non-elected personnel with just the Board present. Unanimous. No action was taken as a result of this executive session.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to recess the meeting at 11:45 a.m. to reconvene at 1:30 p.m. at 8th & Dogwood for a fence viewing. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to reconvene the meeting at 8th & Dogwood Lane at 1:39 p.m. Unanimous.

Present for the fence viewing were Keith Bramhall, Barbara Kickhaefer, Fritz Blaske, Jason Brinegar, Sandy Wilson, Jim Kotapish and Edgar Pralle.

The Board viewed the fence. There is no written fence agreement on file. The N ½ of the fence line has been maintained by Mr. Kotapish for approximately 40 years.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 2:00 p.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held Monday, May 17, 2021 beginning at 8:30 a.m.