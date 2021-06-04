Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 6/1/2021

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Keith Bramhall, chairman, Barbara Kickhaefer, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present.

Commissioner Bramhall called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the minutes of the 05/24/21 meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Black Squirrel Bark Park, Marysville, KS

For Park Improvements

$10,000.00-Special Parks & Rec Fund-P.O. #6443

Reeder & Boeh, Chartered, Troy, KS

For Contract Attorney fee Kelly J. Fuemmeler (May 2021)

$2,950.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6437

Argo Construction & Remodeling, Marysville, KS

For Helvering Center Roof Replacement

$22,662.96-Capital Improvements Fund-P.O. #6444

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to pay the following Home Sewer bills out of the appropriate fund. Unanimous.

Evergy – 2 lift stations $132.86

Dustin Tormondson – salary $184.70

Linda Weber – salary $161.61

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. Commissioner Bramhall received a request from NEXTERA to add one-half (1/2) mile of 21st Rd between Valley Rd and Vista Rd to the haul/cabling route due to the KDOT bridge replacement south of Frankfort. Cook, Flatt & Strobel Engineers have evaluated this road and feel there is no problem with adding this section of road to the haul route system. NEXTERA is planning to run the wire spool truck over this stretch of roadway but not the heavy generator loads. NEXTERA will need to follow their normal protocols for road maintenance, dust control, etc.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to add one-half (1/2) mile of 21st Rd between Valley Rd and Vista Rd to the haul/cabling route to be maintained by NEXTERA per original agreement. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Husker Steel, Columbus, NE

For Steel Bridge Pkg for 1 – 40’x20’6” bridge S. of Tumbleweed on 16th Rd

$138,436.00-Special Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109196

Ks Dept of Transportation-BLP, Topeka, KS

For Pin & hanger inspection – RS60

$1,100.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109197

Don Bruna Const. Inc, Marysville, KS

For Machine hire – fill & -place riprap B#11.25-B.6 N. of Oketo

$1,155.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109195

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig submitted the test and inspection record on the fire system and alarms by Tech Electronics, Topeka, KS. The deficiencies noted were 2 smoke detectors and a strobe light. Tech Electronics will provide bids for the repairs of the deficiencies noted.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the Tech Electronics inspection and repairs report. Unanimous.

Commissioner Blaske received a call from Fred Lienemann regarding a bridge at 7th & Arrowhead stating that the wings are breaking down and the road is narrowing. Roy Yungeberg will be sent out to take a look at this structure.

Commissioner Blaske has been approached by Brett Parker regarding placing cattle crossings on Unicorn Rd. Mr. Parker is not at this time requesting to close the road but is proposing to put cattle crossings at the mid point of the road and at the west entrance of the road and an additional cattle crossing at the entrance of the cemetery along with a new fence around the cemetery. This is a township road and the request for this must go through the Township Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session for 5 minutes at 9:26 a.m. for attorney-client privileged discussions for possible litigation with the Board, County Counselor Andy Lohmann and Public Works Administrator Mike Craig present. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to extend the executive session at 9:31 a.m. for an additional 5 minutes for attorney-client privileged discussions for possible litigation with the same person’s present. Unanimous. No action was taken as a result of this executive session.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker met with the Board. She reported that the carpet in her office is in need of replacement. She asked the Board members to stop in to look at the carpet. The Board instructed her to get some bids for new carpet.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board. She presented bids to the Board for the repair of the 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan, previously Mrs. Lyhane was asking to be allowed to replace the van, however, the Board asked her to check to see what the cost of repairs would be. She received 2 bids for repair of the motor mount. Dane’s Auto of Marysville, did a thorough check of the van and found a couple of other repairs that were needed. Dane’s Auto bid was $1,160.52 and Pony Express Service bid for repairing motor mounts only was $292.18.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to accept the bid from Dane’s Auto of Marysville in the amount of $1,160.52 for all necessary repairs to the Agency on Aging 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan. Unanimous.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane reported that she applied to KDOT and received approval to go into Washington County for pickups. Hanover will be $6.00. Barnes, Washington & Greenleaf will be $8.00.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve Agency on Aging Transportation to begin Washington County transfers on July 1, 2021. Unanimous.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane informed the Board that she applied for a $2,000 Hunger Grant from Frontier Farm Credit. She will let them know if she gets it.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session for 5 minutes at 10:14 a.m. to discuss matters of non-elected personnel with the Board and Ashley Lyhane present. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske at the request of Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane to move Heather Ellis from part-time to fulltime at her current rate of $16.09 to begin on July 1, 2021. Unanimous.

Ellen Barber with Marshall County Partnership For Growth met with the Board. Mrs. Barber reported that the county did not receive the KDOT cost share grant applied for to assist with infrastructure improvement on 11th Terrace. This grant can be re-applied for in the Fall. Mrs. Barber has relayed to the Board that there is ongoing housing shortage throughout the County specifically Summerfield, Blue Rapids and Frankfort. The County will be received approximately $1,900,000 in Federal American Rescue Plan dollars. Mrs. Barber would like the County to consider using some of these dollars to spread around to the cities to possibly assist with this housing shortage. It is the understanding of the Board that any cities that have their own governing Board will receive dollars directly through the American Rescue Plan. Mrs. Barber presented a FFY 2018 to 2022 Local Road Safety Plan (LRSP) Funding Application for the Board to consider. Participating in the LRSP which would include a local share of $5,000 would develop a Local Road Safety Plan (LRSP) for all Major Collector and Paved Routes throughout the County. Several questions were brought up regarding which roads would qualify, i.e. all roads in the county/townships including State highways, etc. Ellen said she would try to get more information. If the County participates in the LRSP, it could possibly open up grant opportunities to assist with any safety adaptations that would be suggested.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman was unavailable to meet with the Board but wanted them to know the name of the summer intern who will be starting later this week. Kegan Caudillo will begin as a Correction Officer Intern for the summer at the rate of $17.60/hour.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 11:20 a.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021 beginning at 8:30 a.m.