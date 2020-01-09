Marshall Co. Republican Central Committee To Meet Thursday To Select District 2 Commissioner

Marshall County Republican Central Committee will meet Thursday evening at 7 in the basement meeting room at the county courthouse to consider candidates and select a recommendation for District 2 Marshall County Commissioner, to replace David Baier, who has announced his resignation effective February 1st, as he is moving to western Kansas.

Seven candidates include Fritz Blaske, Janet Duever, Tom Holle, Don King, Tonya Reed Parrish, Frank Popejoy, and Kurt Skalla.

The public is welcome to attend, however only the three elected committee precinct members will vote on the selection, which will be forwarded to the Kansas Governor for approval. The term will be up for election in 2020, with a June 1st filing deadline.