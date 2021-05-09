Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 5/3/2021

The Board of Marshall County commissioners met in regular session with Keith Bramhall, chairman, Barbara Kickhaefer, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present for the meeting. Paul Kessinger with the Advocate joined the meeting at 9:43 a.m.

Emergency Management Director Bill Schwindamann Jr. met with the Board to get approval to continue participating in the Instant Management Team which is a regional mutual aid team and by participating in the IMT there is the possibility of him being called away for emergencies. However, if there is an emergency threat local, he will remain in this area. Chairman Bramhall signed to continue to participate in the IMT.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the minutes of the 04/26/2021 meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Wilson Gun Shop, Inc.

For 6 Remington shotguns

$3,415.12-Sheriff’s Capital Outlay Fund-P.O. #6380

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to pay the following Home Sewer bills out of the appropriate accounts. Unanimous.

Evergy bill for 2 lift stations $275.76

Dustin Tormondson – wages $184.70

Linda Weber – wages $161.61

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Matheson Tri Gas inc., Manhattan, KS

For acetylene (3), oxygen (4), flint lighter (4) & delivery

$1,033.28-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109188

Hall Brothers, Inc., Marysville, KS

For taper asphalt ends on bridge N. of Waterville

$10,113.00-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109187

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig presented the Board with a Public Notice to be approved and signed to be published in the Marysville Advocate and the Frankfort Area News this week and a public hearing will be held on the 24th day of May, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. at which time all persons concerned may appear and be heard concerning the Five Year Solid Waste Management Plan.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the publication of the Public Notice for hearing on the Five Year Solid Waste Management Plan. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig presented the Request to Exchange Federal Funds. The amount of the Federal funds is $110,556.47, the county can exchange 90 cents on the dollar to a designated project, this amount is $99,582.00. The designated project will be the recent Axtell blacktop overlay.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to accept the Request to Exchange Federal Funds in the amount of $99,582.00. Unanimous.

The bridge North of Oketo is currently curing and should be reopened in approximately 2 weeks.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session for 10 minutes at 9:21 a.m. with County Counselor Jason Brinegar and County Clerk Sandra Wilson present to discuss matters of non-elected personnel. Unanimous.

The Board came out of executive session at 9:31 a.m. No action was taken as a result of this executive session.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to go into executive session for 10 minutes at 9:33 a.m. with County Counselor Jason Brinegar present for attorney client privileged discussions regarding contract negotiations. Unanimous.

The Board came out of executive session at 9:43 a.m. No action was taken as a result of this executive session.

Agency on Aging Director Ashley Lyhane met with the Board. Mrs. Lyhane informed the Board that she would like to open in-house dining on May 17th. She is required to continue to offer take out meals also. The Marysville site is set up for take out meals but the Frankfort nutrition site is not and therefore, may require additional help occasionally.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig rejoined the meeting. He received information from the roofers that the original plan for the roof replacement included Rhino band attaching to every beam and this product is several months out on availability. They have proposed a similar process that would attach to every other beam, this can cause the roof to “flutter”, cannot hear the flutter but can see it, both processes are fully warranted. The Board would rather move forward with the repair as soon as possible so either process is acceptable.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the vouchers as presented and issue warrants out of respective funds. Unanimous.

Zita Duensing of Blue Rapids met with the Board to ask the County for donations to Alcove Springs Historical Park and Marshall County Arts Cooperative in conjunction with the Beach Boys concert being hosted on July 31, 2021. Alcove Springs Historical Park sustained some damage with last years floods and also need to make some adjustments so that the equipment can be brought in for the concert. The request is for $7,000 to the Alcove Springs Historical Park and $3,000 to Marshall County Arts Cooperative – Beach Boys.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to give $7,000 to Alcove Springs Historical Park out of Special Parks Fund and $3,000 to Marshall County Arts Cooperative – Beach Boys out of the Bed tax/Tourism Fund. Unanimous.

Commissioner Bramhall reported that construction on the Irish Creek Windfarm continues. He will meet this afternoon for their weekly update and will get the 24/7 hot line number and contact information to be listed on the website.

Mike Peschel with Twin Valley Developmental Services met with the Board. Twin Valley is in the process of applying for a couple of grants to enhance their recycling program. One grant application will include the purchase of a horizontal baler and one grant application will include initial expenses such as a vehicle and trailer to expand recycling drop off locations and curb site pick ups. Mr. Peschel has asked the Board to sign a letter of support to accompany these grant applications. In the past year, Twin Valley has recycled 679 tons of cardboard, 444 tons of paper, 36 tons of aluminum cans, 84 tons of milk jugs and 12 tons of non-see through plastics. Twin Valley currently has 5 residents working in the baling location at Beattie.

Commissioner Bramhall reported that the watering trucks have been watering roads daily throughout the Irish Creek Windfarm haul route and there has been an application of magnesium chloride put on to reduce the dust in front of a business. Increased signage will be placed throughout the haul route.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 11:26 a.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, May 10, 2021 beginning at 8:30 a.m.