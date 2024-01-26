USD 392 Osborne County Hires New Superintendent

By Lacey Holloway

USD 392 Board of Education announced the selection of Mr. Ron Orsak as the new Superintendent of Osborne County School District. Mr. Orsak will take the helm on July 1, 2024, from Mr. Langdon who officially resigned from his post in November of last year and will be the new Elementary Principal at Sacred Heart Schools in Colby this Fall. We thank Mr. Langdon for his efforts and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

Mr. Orsak emerged from a very thorough search process as the right candidate to lead the district. The initial step was to gather input utilizing focus groups, comprised of faculty and staff from within our district, and online community surveys. The board contracted the services of KASB to conduct extensive background and reference checks, including the review of applications and supporting documentation during the hiring process. The board selected two finalists, who were greeted by community members and staff and interviewed by the Board in January. With the decision to hire Mr. Orsak, the Board feels they found a strong match to the search criteria presented, making him the right selection to serve our students, staff, and our community.

Orsak has been the Middle School Principal for USD 268 in Cheney for the past seven years, where he was recognized for the prestigious Kansas Principals Association Area 3 Middle School Principal of the Year in 2021. He served as an Assistant Principal/Athletic Director for USD 418 in McPherson in 2016-2017 and was an educator for USD 259 – Wichita Public Schools from 2007-2016 skilled in the subjects of history, government, and social studies. He has a Master of Education from Wichita State University.

Mr. Orsak is a third-generation educator. Originally from Texas, Mr. Orsak has been fortunate to work in large, medium, and small districts as well as two different states. “I’m very excited to join Osborne County USD 392 and become a Bulldog. There are so many positives going on in the district and I look forward to working with students, staff, parents, community members and the board members. Osborne offers lots of activities and amenities you won’t find in similar size towns, and I will be an active member of the community. This is a great opportunity for me, and I hope to continue and grow the success already seen by the district”, Orsak noted.

The Board wishes to thank the members of the community for their valuable input. Hiring a superintendent is one of the most important jobs placed upon the Board of Education. Partnering with faculty, staff, and the community was crucial to ensure a successful selection process occurred. The Board of Education, on behalf of all involved, welcomes Mr. Orsak to Bulldog Country!