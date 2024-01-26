Two arrested connected to Franklin County homicide

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester
FRANKLIN COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), along with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested two subjects connected to death of Nathan Boggs.

On July 28, 2023, at around 8:45 p.m., deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1805 John Brown Rd., in rural Franklin Co., near Princeton, Kansas, after gunfire was reported. Deputies found Nathan Boggs, 42, of Ottawa, suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving measures Boggs died at the scene.

A homicide investigation ensued. On Jan. 25, at approximately 2:30 p.m., KBI agents and Franklin County deputies arrested 41-year-old Timothy S. Corn, of Ottawa, at the Franklin County Courthouse at 315 S. Main St. in Ottawa, Kansas. Corn was arrested on a warrant for first-degree murder and interference with law enforcement.

Jessica D. Smith, 33, of Ottawa, was arrested at around 4:30 p.m. at 6575 E. 213th St. in Quenemo, Kansas. Smith was also arrested on a warrant for first-degree murder and interference with law enforcement.

The arrests occurred without incident. Corn and Smith were booked into the Franklin County Jail. All suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Franklin County Attorney’s Office is expected to prosecute the case. The investigation is ongoing.

