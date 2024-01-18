KDOT Closes Portions of I-70

The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed the following portions of I-70 in western and central Kansas because of blowing snow, limited visibility and crashes blocking the roadway:

Westbound lanes from Salina to Oakley

Westbound lanes at Goodland

Eastbound lanes from Oakley to Russell

Motorists are reminded not to use secondary routes to avoid interstate closures and are asked to delay travel if possible. Those currently on the roadways should find shelter at a safe location until conditions improve.

For the latest information on road closures and conditions, visit www.kandrive.gov or call 511 in Kansas or 866-511-5368 outside Kansas.