MCAC Checks Tasks Off Their List for Musical Revue

The Marshall County Arts Cooperative is getting ready to present their sixteenth musical revue fundraiser.

“Let’s Get Physical at the Replay Lounge” is the title of the two-act revue that showcases the talents of local musicians. Performances are Friday, January 19, and Saturday, January 20, at 7 p.m. at Venue 36, Marysville.

Having put on a production of this magnitude for several years, the organizers have a process they follow to create the show.

The first item on the to-do list is to find the vocalists who will be a part of the musical ensemble. This year, eight local singers make up the core ensemble: Brian Cook, Mandy Cook, Brian Fragel, Micah Kee, Ashley Kracht, Bryan Kracht, Joy Kramer and Julie Popejoy.

Next, the ensemble finds a musical director. Cindy Voet accepted the position again this year.

“It’s always a relief when we know we have Cindy on board,” said Ashley Kracht, a member of the ensemble. “We need someone who is able to play what’s written as well as make up parts that aren’t written. Sometimes we sing songs without sheet music – we just have the chord progression. Other times, we mash up songs and need her to transition from one song to the other.”

Choosing a theme is the next task. The show’s theme informs what songs are performed; all of the songs center around the show’s theme. The theme becomes the show’s through line.

“Collectively, the ensemble members came up with a list of about 100 songs with either a body part or movement in the title or lyric,” Kracht said. “The songs were all so fun, we had a hard time choosing what to put in the show.”

The group was intentional to make sure the song selection included a mixture of current songs and old-time favorites.

Ashley Kracht will lead Meghan Trainor’s 2022 chart-topper, “Made You Look,” while Popejoy will sing “Goin’ Out of My Head,” originally performed in 1964 by Little Anthony and the Imperials. There are songs from every decade from the 1960s to the 2020s.

Originally, the musical ensemble was going to sing “Keep Your Hands To Yourself,” a 1986 song by Georgia Satellites.

“We looked at it as a group number, but it made more sense for it to be the band song, so they took that one,” said Brian Cook, a long-time member of the ensemble.

Cook said the group considered “Heart and Soul” by Huey Lewis and the News, but they could not find a way to make the song work.

“It’s a process,” Cook added. “The guys are on their second rendition of ‘Pretty Little Angel Eyes.’”

The vocalists are backed up by a live band led by Voet. Band members include Chris Felder and Jerry Horton, guitars; Rick Lister, bass; Tommy Brinegar, percussion; John Banister, trombone; Kayn Milholland, trumpet; Kee, violin and harmonica; and Voet, keyboard.

Special guests will share their musical talents throughout the show. Jeff Bartels, Ken Duensing, Scott Keller, Milholland and Kurt Olson will provide back-up to Fragel’s rendition of “I Like Beer,” a 1975 song by Tom T. Hall.

Other special guests include Rachel Bena, Elena Kramer, Katie Nordhus, Ashlee Shill, Morgan Schmitz and Tracy Schmitz.

Reserved seats are $40 and general admission tickets are $25. Tickets may be purchased online at marshallcountyarts.org or by calling 785-859-4260. Tickets may be purchased in person by going to the Marysville Chamber and Main Street office, 617 Broadway, weekdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

More information is available at the arts cooperative’s website, marshallcountyarts.org.