Blizzard Warning Issued For Portions Of Kansas & Nebraska

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for much of North Central Kansas, South Central Nebraska, as well as East Central Colorado, Northwest and West Central Kansas and Southwest Nebraska.

COUNTIES: Phillips, Smith, Rooks, Osborne, Dawson, Buffalo, Hall, Gosper, Phelps, Kearney, Adams, Furnas, Harlan, Franklin, Webster,

Including the cities of Franklin, Lexington, Johnson Lake, Red Cloud, Stockton, Blue Hill, Beaver City, Campbell, Elwood, Bellaire, Hollinger, Orleans, Kearney, Arapahoe, Oxford,

Hastings, Kensington, Inavale, Grand Island, Gothenburg, Rosemont, Osborne, Willow Island, Holdrege, Plainville, Minden, Cambridge, Hildreth, Smith Center, Downs, Codell, Phillipsburg, Bladen, Alma, and Cozad

BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST TUESDAY

WHAT: Blizzard conditions and heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations mainly between 5 and 9 inches. North winds gusting as high as 40 to 50 MPH starting this afternoon into this evening.

WHERE: Portions of north central Kansas and south central Nebraska, including the Tri Cities.

WHEN: Until 9 AM CST Tuesday.

IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult. Widespread falling and eventually blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to around 1/4 mile at times, especially in open, rural areas. The hazardous conditions could impact especially the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Precipitation could start as rain or sleet this morning, especially near and south of the Kansas border, but should change to snow within a few hours. Although much of the area will see moderate to heavy snow already this morning into early afternoon, the strongest winds and most likely time frame for blizzard conditions will not begin until mid-afternoon into this evening, as north winds increase across the area from west-to-east and gust as high as 40 to 50 MPH. The majority of accumulating snow will fall today into this evening, but lingering lighter snow and strong winds will continue into Tuesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay in your vehicle.

COUNTIES: Kit Carson, Cheyenne, Rawlins, Decatur, Norton, Sherman, Thomas, Sheridan, Graham, Wallace, Logan, Gove, Greeley, Wichita, Hitchcock, Red Willow

Including the cities of Burlington, Arapahoe, Cheyenne Wells, St. Francis, Bird City, Atwood, Oberlin, Norton, Goodland, Colby, Hoxie, Hill City, Sharon Springs, Oakley, Quinter, Grinnell, Grainfield, Tribune, Leoti, Culbertson, Trenton, Stratton Ne, Palisade, and McCook

BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST /6 AM CST/ TUESDAY

WHAT: Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph.

WHERE: Portions of east central Colorado, northwest and west central Kansas and southwest Nebraska.

WHEN: Until 5 AM MST /6 AM CST/ Tuesday.

IMPACTS: Travel will be extremely difficult, if not impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility, causing whiteout conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Heavy snow will rapidly develop across the warning area early Monday morning. Conditions will rapidly deteriorate around, or shortly after, sunrise. The heaviest snow will fall Monday morning into the mid afternoon. Heavy snow will persist throughout the day, tapering off from west to east late Monday night. Blowing snow will persist after precipitation ends. Conditions may not substantially improve until after sunrise Tuesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

COUNTIES: Trego, Ellis, Scott, Lane, Ness, Rush, Hamilton, Kearny, Finney, Hodgeman, Stanton, Grant, Haskell, Gray, Morton, Stevens,

Including the cities of Wakeeney, Pfeifer, Hays, Scott City, Scott State Lake, Dighton, Ness City, La Crosse, Syracuse, Lakin, Deerfield, Garden City, Jetmore, Hanston, Johnson City, Ulysses, Sublette, Satanta, Cimarron, Montezuma, Elkhart, and Hugoton

BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST /11 AM MST/ TODAY TO 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ TUESDAY

WHAT: Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph.

WHERE: Portions of central, southwest and west central Kansas.

WHEN: From noon CST /11 AM MST/ Monday to 6 AM CST /5 AM MST/ Tuesday.

IMPACTS: The combination of snow and intense winds will produce widespread blowing and drifting snow, with visibility reduced to near zero at times. Travel will become difficult to impossible, especially Monday afternoon and Monday evening, and especially on open rural highways. Some road closures are likely.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Conditions will degrade rapidly from west to east during the day Monday, with an abrupt transition from rain, to snow and blowing snow. Travelers should be prepared for rapid changes in visibility and road conditions, over short distances and short time periods. Stranded travelers will be at risk of wind chills near zero by Tuesday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.