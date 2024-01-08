Tickets on Sale for Annual Musical Revue

Twenty-seven local musicians will perform “Let’s Get Physical at the Replay Lounge,” the annual musical revue fundraiser for the Marshall County Arts Cooperative. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday, January 19, and Saturday, January 20, at Venue 36, 1195 Pony Express Highway, Marysville.

Reserved seats are $40 and general admission tickets are $25. Tickets may be purchased online at marshallcountyarts.org or by calling 785-859-4260. Tickets may be purchased in person by going to the Marysville Chamber and Main Street office, 617 Broadway, weekdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“This is our sixteenth musical revue,” said Cindy Voet, the musical director for the two-act show. “To add a bit of variety to the show, we invited local artists to share their talents. With a cast of nearly thirty performers, we’re able to sing songs from a lot of musical genres. As always, the show has a lot of variety, but this year we are certainly singing more recent songs. This is a really high energy show.”

The show’s setlist highlights the theme. The musicians will perform songs about motion or parts of the body: “Born to Hand Jive,” “Hold My Hand,” “Hand In My Pocket” and “Pretty Little Angel Eyes.”

Members of the musical ensemble are Brian Cook, Mandy Cook, Brian Fragel, Micah Kee, Ashley Kracht, Bryan Kracht, Joy Kramer and Julie Popejoy.

Special guests will share their musical talents throughout the show. Jeff Bartels, Ken Duensing, Scott Keller, Kayn Milholland and Kurt Olson will provide back-up to Brian Fragel’s rendition of “I Like Beer,” a 1975 song by Tom T. Hall.

Other special guests include Rachel Bena, Elena Kramer, Katie Nordhus, Ashlee Shill, Morgan and Tracy Schmitz.

“We do have two surprise guests who will help us end the first act,” Voet added. “You’ll have to come to the show to find out!”

The vocalists are backed up by a live band led by Voet. Band members include Chris Felder and Jerry Horton, guitars; Rick Lister, bass; Tommy Brinegar, percussion; John Banister, trombone; Kayn Milholland, trumpet; Kee, violin; and Voet, keyboard.

“Tickets always sell fast for these shows,” Voet said. “We encourage people to buy their tickets soon before we sell out.”

More information may be found on the arts cooperative’s website or by calling 785-859-4260.

