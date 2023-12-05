New iPhone/iPad App Updates Available; Android App Updated Coming Soon

By Derek Nester
Sunflower State Radio is excited to announce that an update is available to our radio station apps for users of iPhones and iPads, with Android apps slated to be updated later this month for users of Android phones.

If you have previously downloaded our apps, they will update automatically. If you don’t have our apps yet, you can find links to download them below.

The new update will improve on our already existing apps by fixing some bugs and updating graphics on a few stations.

The apps are free to download and use and allow access to the live audio streams of all of our stations.

Broadcasts of the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals are unavailable in our apps, and University of Kansas and Kansas State University broadcasts are restricted to a 75-mile radius of each station broadcasting a game due to restrictions from the broadcast networks.

Classic Hits Q 106.7 & 102.5 (NORTON)

KD Country 94 – KDNS (GLEN ELDER/BELOIT)

Z-96.3 The Lake – KZDY (GLEN ELDER/BELOIT)

Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY (MARYSVILLE)

Classic Country 1570 AM/94.1 FM KNDY (MARYSVILLE)

As school lunch debt climbs in Kansas, advocates push to make sure kids don’t go hungry at school
KNDY Morning News – Tuesday Edition
