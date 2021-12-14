A Note About Mobile Apps To Listen To Our Stations

The radio stations of Sunflower State Radio are working towards launching mobile apps for our stations on the Apple iPhone platform. We anticipate having these apps available in the App Store sometime in January.

We currently have applications available for the Android platform of smart phones. You can find links to them below, or search for your station in the Google Play store.

As part of our iPhone App launch, we will be updating our Android applications in January as well to update graphics and color palettes of the applications.

You can continue to listen to our 5 radio stations via our website at SunflowerStateRadio.com and clicking the Listen Live tab. You can also find us in the TuneIn app, available for Android and iPhones.

You can also listen to our radio stations on your Amazon Alexa smart speakers, as well as smart speakers from Google. Just activate your speaker, and tell it to play <Station> on Tune In.

ANDROID APPS

You can find our stations in the Google Play store here:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/developer?id=Sunflower+State+Radio

SMART SPEAKERS