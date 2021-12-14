52.9 F
Salina
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
HomeKansas Headlines
Kansas Headlines

A Note About Mobile Apps To Listen To Our Stations

By Derek Nester

The radio stations of Sunflower State Radio are working towards launching mobile apps for our stations on the Apple iPhone platform. We anticipate having these apps available in the App Store sometime in January.

We currently have applications available for the Android platform of smart phones. You can find links to them below, or search for your station in the Google Play store.

As part of our iPhone App launch, we will be updating our Android applications in January as well to update graphics and color palettes of the applications.

You can continue to listen to our 5 radio stations via our website at SunflowerStateRadio.com and clicking the Listen Live tab. You can also find us in the TuneIn app, available for Android and iPhones.

You can also listen to our radio stations on your Amazon Alexa smart speakers, as well as smart speakers from Google. Just activate your speaker, and tell it to play <Station> on Tune In.

ANDROID APPS
You can find our stations in the Google Play store here:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/developer?id=Sunflower+State+Radio

SMART SPEAKERS

  • Activate Speaker and say “Play K-N-D-Y F-M on Tune In” for 95.5 KNDY in Marysville
  • Activate Speaker and say “Play Classic Country K-N-D-Y on Tune In” for 1570 KNDY in Marysville
  • Activate Speaker and say “Play K-D Country 94 on Tune In” For KD Country 94 in Glen Elder
  • Activate Speaker and say “Play K-Z-D-Y on Tune In” for Z-96.3 The Lake in Glen Elder
  • Activate Speaker and say “Play K-Q-N-K on Tune In” for Classic Hits KQNK in Norton
Previous article12-14-21 HS HOOP PREVIEW-RAMS WIN-DEUCE VAUGHN
Next articleKansas and Indiana to Meet in a Home-and-Home Basketball Series Beginning Next Season
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.