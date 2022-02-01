Sunflower State Radio Launches iPhone Apps For All Stations

The stations of Sunflower State Radio have launched iPhone apps for all of our radio stations. The applications are available by going to the App Store on your IOS device (iPhone, iPad) and searching for the apps.
Android applications already exist for all stations, and are available by searching for them in the Google Play store on your device.
Today’s Country 95.5 KNDY-FM
- iPhone App link – Click Here
- Android App link – Click Here
- Or search “95.5 KNDY”
Classic Country 1570 KNDY-AM
- iPhone App link – Click Here
- Android App link – Click Here
- Search “1570 KNDY-AM” on iPhone
- Search “Classic Country FM 94.1 KNDY” on Android
KD Country 94 – KDNS
- iPhone App link – Click Here
- Android App link – Click Here
- Or search “KD Country 94”
Z-96.3 The Lake – KZDY
- iPhone App link – Click Here
- Android App link – Click Here
- Or search “Z-96.3 The Lake”
Classic Hits KQNK
- iPhone App link – Click Here
- Android App link – Click Here
- Or search “Classic Hits KQNK”