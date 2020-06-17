73.2 F
Kansas Headlines

AG Derek Schmidt to Google and Apple: Take responsibility for all ‘contact tracing’ apps on your platforms

By Derek Nester

Sports Headlines

Professional Sports

NASCAR Announces NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021, Landmark Award

Derek Nester
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 16, 2020) – NASCAR announced today the inductees who will comprise the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Dale...
Read more
College Sports

K-State Athletics Confirms Two Active Positives for COVID-19 with PCR Testing as of June 16

Derek Nester
MANHATTAN, Kansas – Kansas State Athletics has confirmed that two student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing and...
Read more
College Sports

MIAA Eliminates Non Conference Games For Most Sports Due To COVID-19

Derek Nester
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The MIAA CEO Council approved action plans for the 2020-2021 academic year. The plans included adoptions of modifying the regular-season schedules...
Read more
College Sports

Big 12 and Kansas City Announce Extension for Basketball Championships

Derek Nester
The Big 12 Conference has announced a one-year extension to the multi-year agreement for Kansas City to serve as the host site for the...
Read more
Professional Sports

Major League Baseball completes 2020 Draft

Derek Nester
Major League Baseball tonight completed its 2020 Draft presented by T-Mobile, with a total of 160 players being chosen in the five rounds, two...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

TOPEKA – (June 16, 2020) – Major technology companies must take responsibility for the rapid proliferation of apps that claim to help contain the spread of COVID-19 through ‘contact tracing’ but that in fact may put consumers’ personal information at risk, Attorney General Derek Schmidt has told Google and Apple.

In a letter sent today to the companies’ Chief Executive Officers, Schmidt joined with 36 other state and territory attorneys general asking them to take responsibility for policing the growing number of ‘contact tracing’ and related notification apps available for download through their platforms.

“[These unregulated apps pose] a risk to consumers’ personally identifiable information, including sensitive health information, that could continue long after the present public health emergency ends,” the attorneys general wrote. “[S]everal COVID-19 related contact tracing apps are already available on Google Play and the App Store. Some of those apps may endanger consumers’ personal information. We are particularly concerned about purportedly ‘free’ apps that utilize GPS tracking, contain advertisements and/or in-app purchases, and are not affiliated with any public health authority or legitimate research institution.”

The attorneys general specifically ask Google and Apple to:

  • Verify that every app labeled or marketed as related to contact tracing, COVID-19 contact tracing, or coronavirus contact tracing or exposure notification is affiliated with a municipal, county, state or federal public health authority, or a hospital or university in the U.S. that is working with such public health authorities;
  • Remove any app that cannot be verified as affiliated with one of the entities identified above; and
  • Pledge to remove all COVID-19-related exposure notification and contact tracing apps, including those that utilize the new exposure notification application program interfaces (APIs) developed by Google and Apple, from Google Play and the App Store once the COVID-19 national emergency ends. In addition, the attorneys general asked Google and Apple to provide written confirmation to their offices once the apps have been removed or an explanation why removal of a particular app or apps would impair the public health authorities affiliated with each app.

With enactment earlier this month of the COVID-19 Contact Tracing Privacy Act, legislation recommended by Schmidt, Kansas became a leader among the states in protecting citizens’ privacy and civil liberties by tightly regulating contact tracing during the current pandemic. One new provision of Kansas law prohibits state and local governments from using contact tracing apps and similar means of electronic tracking citizens’ movements and associations. Thus, no contact tracing app currently available for download to cellphones is lawfully affiliated with any government health authority in Kansas.

“Implementing these limited measures could help protect the personally identifiable information and sensitive health data of millions of consumers during this crisis,” the attorneys general wrote to the companied.

A copy of today’s letter is available at https://bit.ly/2Y9B9iK. More information about the new Kansas law is available at https://bit.ly/2N0o3Oj.

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Public Health Advisories for Kansas Lakes Due to Blue-Green Algae

Derek Nester
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), in conjunction with the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT), issued a...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

AG Derek Schmidt to Google and Apple: Take responsibility for all ‘contact tracing’ apps on your platforms

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – (June 16, 2020) – Major technology companies must take responsibility for the rapid proliferation of apps that claim to help contain the spread of...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Indictment: Topeka Man Robbed Three Stores

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, KAN. – A Topeka man was indicted today in federal court in Wichita on charges of committing robberies at three stores in Topeka,...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

State Finance Council Approves COVID-19 Relief Funding for Kansas Counties, Agencies

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – The State Finance Council today approved the distribution of $400 million in funding from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to local Kansas governments...
Read more
Agriculture News

Kansas Wheat Harvest Report – 6/16/2020

Derek Nester
This is day 3 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and...
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

Tax-backed Sports Complex In Western Kansas Is On Hold Over Developers' Lawsuit

Derek Nester
By Corinne Boyer - Kansas News Service GARDEN CITY, Kansas — A legal dispute between two business partners has stalled the construction of a sports complex...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Spirit AeroSystems To Furlough All Hourly Employees Still On Boeing 737 Max Program

Derek Nester
By Tom Shine - Kansas News Service Spirit AeroSystems will furlough all of its hourly employees still working on the Boeing 737 Max program for...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Local Health Departments In Kansas Struggled To Get The Tools For The Frontline Coronavirus Fight

Derek Nester
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — County health departments in Kansas lacked the resources and manpower to swiftly ramp up “boots-on-the-ground” work...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Supreme Court Mulling Whether The State Can Police Medical Bills From 'Air Pirates'

Derek Nester
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — Fed-up with sticker shock from air ambulance bills, one insurer has pressed its case all the...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Gov. Kelly's Emergency Powers Weakened By Lawmakers Who Say She Overreacted To COVID-19

Derek Nester
By Stephen Koranda - Kansas News Service TOPEKA, Kansas — In a one-day marathon session that wrapped up a legislative year upended by the coronavirus, Kansas...
Read more

