Forecast snow amounts & wintry mix elements remain on the low end as a storm system develops and moves northeast of the area by Friday evening. Minor impacts are expected and mostly before sunrise Friday with afternoon amounts minimal.
Winter Weather To Impact Area Tonight; Slick Spots Possible
