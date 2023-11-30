City Employees Receive Raise, Manhole Replacement Project Tabled At Marysville City Council Meeting

Marysville City Council met Monday, approving a 3.7% cost of living raise for city employees for 2024, and approving $75 gift certificates for each.

Bids for a manhole replacement project on Center Street were tabled, despite Interim City Administrator Jeff Pederson indicating that sufficient funds were available in the sewer fund. Multiple large projects, including the city lagoon, led to leaving the matter at the last meeting. Concerns with not knowing cost estimates for a collapsed section of storm sewer between 14th, 15th, Broadway, and Center streets led the discussion to table.

Approval was given to allow a replat of the Brauchi Heights subdivision north of U.S. Highway 36, east of the former Hardees was approved, allowing for extension of sewer connections by the property owner.

$36,000 was approved toward purchase of a new Jaws of Life for the fire department, replacing a current unit some 25 years old, which did not pass inspection.

Mayor Jason Barnes, in closing the meeting, thanked the city and council for their support, saying that he had learned a lot. Barnes will be succeeded by Todd Frye, current councilman who won the November election for mayor.