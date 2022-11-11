KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

High School Sports

Kansas High School Football Sectional Playoffs Scoreboard – 11/11/2022

By: Derek Nester

Date:

6-MAN FOOTBALL
Ashland 68, Northern Valley 20
Cheylin 51, Ingalls 6
Cunningham 58, Wetmore 12
Waverly 46, Tescott 12
SUB-STATE
Cheylin at Ashland – Fri. Nov. 18
Cunningham at Waverly – Fri. Nov. 18

8-MAN DIVISION II
Axtell 52, Osborne 6
Canton-Galva 52, Lebo 6
Dighton 38, Wallace Co. 0
Thunder Ridge 62, Victoria 46
SUB-STATE
Canton-Galva at Axtell – Fri. Nov. 18
Dighton at Thunder Ridge – Fri. Nov. 18

8-MAN DIVISION I
Burlingame 39, Lyndon 16
Hill City 68, Meade 50
Little River 48, Chase Co. 40
Wichita Co. 58, Rawlins Co. 12
SUB-STATE
Little River at Burlingame – Fri. Nov. 18
Wichita Co. at Hill City – Fri. Nov. 18

1A FOOTBALL
Centralia 8, Olpe 7
Conway Springs 39, Wabaunsee 14
Inman 28, Smith Center 6
St. Mary’s 36, St. Mary’s-Colgan 12
SUB-STATE
Centralia at St. Mary’s – Fri. Nov. 18
Inman at Conway Springs – Fri. Nov. 18

2A FOOTBALL
Kingman 35, Beloit 6
Nemaha Central 44, Humboldt 20
Sabetha 47, Caney Valley 0
Southeast of Saline 44, Hoisington 21
SUB-STATE
Sabetha at Nemaha Central – Fri. Nov. 18
Southeast of Saline at Kingman – Fri. Nov. 18

3A FOOTBALL
Andale 48, Rock Creek 0
Clay Center 24, Cheney 6
Holton 47, Girard 27
Topeka-Hayden 39, Columbus 19
SUB-STATE
Clay Center at Andale – Fri. Nov. 18
Topeka-Hayden at Holton – Fri. Nov. 18

4A FOOTBALL
Bishop Miege 68, KC Piper 20
McPherson 39, Circle 28
St. Thomas Aquinas 28, St. James Academy 13
Wamego 42, Andover Central 7
SUB-STATE
McPherson at Wamego – Fri. Nov. 18
St. Thomas Aquinas at Bishop Miege – Fri. Nov. 18

5A FOOTBALL
Blue Valley Southwest 69, De Soto 35
Hays 49, Salina Central 12
Maize 21, Hutchinson 14
Mill Valley 49, Pittsburg 0
SUB-STATE
Blue Valley Southwest at Mill Valley – Fri. Nov. 18
Hays at Maize – Fri. Nov. 18

6A FOOTBALL
Derby 36, Washburn Rural 21
Gardner-Edgerton 21, Blue Valley West 14
Manhattan 27, Wichita Northwest 18
Olathe Northwest 35, Olathe West 33
SUB-STATE
Derby at Manhattan – Fri. Nov. 18
Olathe Northwest at Gardner-Edgerton – Fri. Nov. 18

Previous article
November 11th
Next article
North Central Kansas League All-League Volleyball Honors Announced
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

