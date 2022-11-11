Kansas High School Football Sectional Playoffs Scoreboard – 11/11/2022

6-MAN FOOTBALL
Ashland 68, Northern Valley 20
Cheylin 51, Ingalls 6
Cunningham 58, Wetmore 12
Waverly 46, Tescott 12
SUB-STATE
Cheylin at Ashland – Fri. Nov. 18
Cunningham at Waverly – Fri. Nov. 18
8-MAN DIVISION II
Axtell 52, Osborne 6
Canton-Galva 52, Lebo 6
Dighton 38, Wallace Co. 0
Thunder Ridge 62, Victoria 46
SUB-STATE
Canton-Galva at Axtell – Fri. Nov. 18
Dighton at Thunder Ridge – Fri. Nov. 18
8-MAN DIVISION I
Burlingame 39, Lyndon 16
Hill City 68, Meade 50
Little River 48, Chase Co. 40
Wichita Co. 58, Rawlins Co. 12
SUB-STATE
Little River at Burlingame – Fri. Nov. 18
Wichita Co. at Hill City – Fri. Nov. 18
1A FOOTBALL
Centralia 8, Olpe 7
Conway Springs 39, Wabaunsee 14
Inman 28, Smith Center 6
St. Mary’s 36, St. Mary’s-Colgan 12
SUB-STATE
Centralia at St. Mary’s – Fri. Nov. 18
Inman at Conway Springs – Fri. Nov. 18
2A FOOTBALL
Kingman 35, Beloit 6
Nemaha Central 44, Humboldt 20
Sabetha 47, Caney Valley 0
Southeast of Saline 44, Hoisington 21
SUB-STATE
Sabetha at Nemaha Central – Fri. Nov. 18
Southeast of Saline at Kingman – Fri. Nov. 18
3A FOOTBALL
Andale 48, Rock Creek 0
Clay Center 24, Cheney 6
Holton 47, Girard 27
Topeka-Hayden 39, Columbus 19
SUB-STATE
Clay Center at Andale – Fri. Nov. 18
Topeka-Hayden at Holton – Fri. Nov. 18
4A FOOTBALL
Bishop Miege 68, KC Piper 20
McPherson 39, Circle 28
St. Thomas Aquinas 28, St. James Academy 13
Wamego 42, Andover Central 7
SUB-STATE
McPherson at Wamego – Fri. Nov. 18
St. Thomas Aquinas at Bishop Miege – Fri. Nov. 18
5A FOOTBALL
Blue Valley Southwest 69, De Soto 35
Hays 49, Salina Central 12
Maize 21, Hutchinson 14
Mill Valley 49, Pittsburg 0
SUB-STATE
Blue Valley Southwest at Mill Valley – Fri. Nov. 18
Hays at Maize – Fri. Nov. 18
6A FOOTBALL
Derby 36, Washburn Rural 21
Gardner-Edgerton 21, Blue Valley West 14
Manhattan 27, Wichita Northwest 18
Olathe Northwest 35, Olathe West 33
SUB-STATE
Derby at Manhattan – Fri. Nov. 18
Olathe Northwest at Gardner-Edgerton – Fri. Nov. 18