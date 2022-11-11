KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Local SportsKNDY Sports

North Central Kansas League All-League Volleyball Honors Announced

By: Derek Nester

Date:

- Advertisement -

FIRST TEAM
Avery Wilson – Senior – Wamego
Bella Lott – Senior – Marysville
Bella Rader – Junior – Marysville
Carlie Carlgren – Junior – Concordia
Claira Dannefer – Junior – Abilene
Claire Holle – Junior – Marysville
Kinsey Ohlde – Senior – Clay Center
Mackenzie Weller – Senior – Clay Center
Maya Kirkpatrick – Senior – Chapman
Megan Wright – Senior – Clay Center
Sophia Cavanaugh – Senior – Chapman
Tessa Bender – Senior – Abilene

HONORABLE MENTION
Callie Powell – Junior – Abilene
Hailee Bent – Senior – Clay Center
Hanna Acree – Senior – Concordia
Taylor McDaniel – Sophomore – Concordia

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Kansas High School Football Sectional Playoffs Scoreboard – 11/11/2022
Next article
K-State Inks Highly Regarded Three-Man 2023 Signing Class
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

Nowell Comes Up Clutch, as K-State Holds Off Cal, 63-54

Derek Nester -
Via K-State Athletics BERKELEY, Calif. – Senior Markquis Nowell's 4-point...

K-State Inks Highly Regarded Three-Man 2023 Signing Class

Derek Nester -
Via K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach...

Kansas High School Football Sectional Playoffs Scoreboard – 11/11/2022

Derek Nester -
6-MAN FOOTBALL Ashland 68, Northern Valley 20 Cheylin 51, Ingalls 6 Cunningham...

November 11th

Sunflower State Radio -
A preview of tonight's Sectional Round TVL Football Games 

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.