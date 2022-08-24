Search

Kansas Concealed Carry Application Numbers Declined In 2022 Fiscal Year

By: Derek Nester

Date:

TOPEKA – (August 23, 2022) – The number of Kansans applying for new concealed carry licenses declined in the recently ended 2022 fiscal year, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, the attorney general’s Concealed Carry Licensing Unit received 4,544 new applications, a decline from 7,717 applications received in the previous fiscal year. The licensing program began in 2006, and a legislative change in 2015 allows eligible Kansans age 21 and over to carry concealed without a license.

The 2021 Kansas Legislature authorized a new provisional license available for individuals between 18-20 years of age. The Concealed Carry Licensing Unit issued 305 provisional licenses to applicants aged 18-20 during the 2022 fiscal year.

Most Kansans who already have licenses are choosing to keep their licenses active. The Concealed Carry Licensing Unit received 15,169 renewal applications during the 2022 fiscal year.

Licenses are still required in most states, and Kansas licenses are currently recognized in 40 states.

“Many Kansans continue to recognize the benefits of obtaining a license, including our reciprocity agreements with other states,” Schmidt said. “We continue to work with other states to ensure Kansas licenses are recognized.”

Schmidt encouraged all Kansans who intend to carry firearms to pursue training opportunities. He reminded all Kansans who choose to carry firearms to comply with properly posted signage and all applicable law.

Currently, more than 81,000 Kansans have active concealed carry licenses. More information on the concealed carry licensing program is available on the attorney general’s website at www.ag.ks.gov/concealed-carry.

