Regional NewsKansas News

AG Derek Schmidt releases KBI report on investigation of allegations of clergy abuse of children

By: Derek Nester

Date:

TOPEKA – (January 6, 2023) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt today received and released the final report by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation concerning allegations of child sexual abuse by members of the clergy in Kansas.

In November 2018, following the release of internal files and documents by the Catholic dioceses in Kansas concerning allegations of sexual abuse, Schmidt asked the KBI to assess this information and conduct any criminal investigation that may be appropriate. The KBI established an internal task force for this matter. The summary of that task force report was issued by the KBI to the attorney general today.

The KBI reviewed documents, interviewed victims and conducted investigations, referring 30 cases to local county prosecutors for further consideration. Most of the files that were reviewed were several decades old.

The report can be found at https://bit.ly/3Cq7Tb9.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

