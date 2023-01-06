AG Derek Schmidt releases KBI report on investigation of allegations of clergy abuse of children

- Advertisement -

TOPEKA – (January 6, 2023) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt today received and released the final report by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation concerning allegations of child sexual abuse by members of the clergy in Kansas.

In November 2018, following the release of internal files and documents by the Catholic dioceses in Kansas concerning allegations of sexual abuse, Schmidt asked the KBI to assess this information and conduct any criminal investigation that may be appropriate. The KBI established an internal task force for this matter. The summary of that task force report was issued by the KBI to the attorney general today.

The KBI reviewed documents, interviewed victims and conducted investigations, referring 30 cases to local county prosecutors for further consideration. Most of the files that were reviewed were several decades old.

The report can be found at https://bit.ly/3Cq7Tb9.