Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Governor Laura Kelly
Regional NewsKansas News

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Carolina Loera Lozano as Interim Executive Director of the Kansas Hispanic & Latino American Affairs Commission

By: Derek Nester

Date:

- Advertisement -

TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly announced the appointment of Carolina Loera Lozano as the interim Executive Director of the Kansas Hispanic and Latino American Affairs Commission (KHLAAC). Audé Negrete, the most recent Executive Director of the Commission, resigned the position to join the Kansas Department of Health & Environment as a Communication Partnerships and Engagement Consultant.

Lozano will officially join the administration on September 6th.

“I thank Audé for tirelessly representing the Hispanic and Latino American community in my administration and am glad that she will continue those efforts in her new role,” Governor Kelly said. “I’m looking forward to working with Carolina on advancing KHLAAC’s essential mission.”

Carolina Loera Lozano is a graduate of Wichita State University, where she studied journalism and Spanish. She joins the KHLAAC after serving as the social media coordinator for Sedgwick County government and as a news reporter in Wichita.

The Kansas Hispanic and Latino American Affairs Commission serves as a liaison for the Kansas Hispanic and Latino community and the Office of the Governor, with the goal of serving Hispanic and Latino residents in areas of culture, education, employment, health, housing, welfare, and recreation.

The seven-member Hispanic and Latino American Affairs Commission includes four members representing each of the state’s congressional districts, and three at-large members.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKansas Concealed Carry Application Numbers Declined In 2022 Fiscal Year
Next article$3.2 Million in Grants Available to Aid Rural First Responders Combatting Opioid Abuse
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

$3.2 Million in Grants Available to Aid Rural First Responders Combatting Opioid Abuse

Derek Nester -
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced $3.2 million in grants...

Kansas Concealed Carry Application Numbers Declined In 2022 Fiscal Year

Derek Nester -
TOPEKA – (August 23, 2022) – The number of...

Fort Riley To Hold Full-Scale Exercise Thursday

Derek Nester -
Fort Riley will conduct a full-scale, emergency-preparedness exercise Aug....

Marysville City Council Meeting Notes – 8/22/2022

Bruce Dierking -
Marysville City Council met Monday, and after public hearings...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.