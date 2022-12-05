KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Regional NewsKansas News

Goodland man pleads no contest to involuntary manslaughter, child abuse in 2020 death of infant

By: Derek Nester

GOODLAND – (December 5, 2022) – A Goodland man pleaded no contest today to charges of involuntary manslaughter and child abuse stemming from the death of an infant in May 2020, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

Steven E. Johnson, 27, of Goodland, entered the plea in Sherman County District Court to one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of child abuse. Judge Scott Showalter accepted the plea and set sentencing for 9 a.m., January 30 in Sherman County District Court.

The case stems from the death of a 3-month-old child on May 13, 2020. The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Goodland Police Department.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Jessica Domme of Schmidt’s office.

