Fort Riley To Hold Full-Scale Exercise Thursday

Fort Riley will conduct a full-scale, emergency-preparedness exercise Aug. 25 in the Camp Funston area.

During the day, residents, employees and community members should be aware there may be an increase in emergency response vehicles and “Giant Voice” loudspeaker announcements.

Additionally, certain roads on the installation may be closed and traffic could be rerouted due to exercise activity. Drivers are asked to be patient and allow extra time when traveling on post.

The exercise is a way to test and train installation emergency preparedness. The annual exercise involves Fort Riley personnel and community partners and helps test, sync and evaluate emergency response processes and procedures.