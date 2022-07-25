Search

Leadership Mitchell County Extends Invitation to Community Service Award Recipient Banquet honoring Dorothy Wilson

By: Derek Nester

Date:

The Leadership Mitchell County Board cordially invites you to the Mitchell County Community Service Award banquet in honor of Dorothy Wilson. In 2015 LMC launched the community service award to recognize individuals that are consistent in their stewardship and commitment to service of Mitchell County.

“Dorothy has given endlessly of her time and talents to make Beloit and surrounding communities a better place,” said Curt Frasier LMC Board member. “She continues to give in her humble yet dedicated volunteerism efforts to Mitchell County and beyond.”

An awards banquet to honor Dorothy will be held on Saturday, August 13th, 2022, at the North Central Kansas Technical College conference room. A meet and greet will begin at 5:30 with a dinner at 6:00 and program at 6:45. Reservations can be made at Frasier, Johnson & Martin LLC. Reservations are $25 per person and the deadline is August 8th.

An honorarium will be awarded to Mrs. Wilson, she has elected to help support the Mitchell County 4-H Council. Individuals and businesses can donate to the honorarium and address gifts to Leadership Mitchell County. Donations can be delivered to 116 N Hersey or mailed to P.O. Box 369, Beloit, KS 67420. All gifts are tax deductible

Derek Nester
