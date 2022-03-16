74.4 F
Leadership Mitchell County Surprises 2022 Community Service Award Recipient at Asherville Achiever’s 4H Meeting

By Derek Nester

Beloit, KS, March 7, 2022— A monthly Asherville Achiever’s 4-H Club meeting at the Zion Lutheran Church on March 7th was the perfect setting for the 2022 Leadership Mitchell County Community Service Award surprise announcement. LMC Service Committee Members surprised Dorothy Wilson of Asherville, with a visit but more importantly with the notification of her selection as the 2022 Leadership Mitchell County Community Service award recipient.

Based on the desire to recognize efforts of the individuals in the communities, the Board of Directors of Leadership Mitchell County established the Leadership Mitchell County Community Service Award in 2015. Each calendar year, the award recognizes the significant leadership efforts of an individual or entity that have impacted their community. A committee composed of Leadership Mitchell County Board members, community civic leaders, and community volunteer leaders selects the recipient to be recognized from the nominations received.

One of the finest qualities that can be found in local Kansans is their desire to make a difference in their community. Whether involved in improving the welfare of their community or improving the quality of life for individuals residing in their community, these citizens continue to stay active in their community, excelling at leveraging and mentoring others to perform community volunteer work. Community leaders tend to give freely of their time and skills.

“Dorothy has given endlessly of her time and talents to make not only 4-H successful, but Asherville and surrounding communities a better place to live,” said Curt Frasier LMC Board member. “She continues to give in her humble yet dedicated volunteerism efforts to Mitchell County and beyond.”

Past recipients of the LMC Community Service award include Bob Severance, Max & Michele Heidrick, Vickie Mears, Jay Rowh, Linda Clover and John & Pat Cashatt.

An awards banquet to honor Mrs. Wilson will take place during the spring-summer of 2022 and will be publicized at a later date.

An honorarium will be awarded to Mrs. Wilson and will go towards a nonprofit cause of her choice. Individuals and businesses can donate to the honorarium. Please contact Curt Frasier for donation details at 785-738-5723

