KDHE Announces Free COVID-19 Tests Available for Vulnerable Communities

By: Derek Nester

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has partnered with The Rockefeller Foundation’s public charity, RF Catalytic Capital, and Project Access to Covid Tests (Project ACT) to offer free at-home COVID-19 tests directly to Kansans in vulnerable communities. More than 2,000 Kansas families have ordered over 10,000 tests through Project ACT to date. Kansans can visit AccessCovidTests.org to check if their zip code is eligible.

Frequent testing is especially important for those with more exposure outside the home, such as kids in school or people who spend time in a group setting. By visiting AccessCovidTests.org, Kansans will be able enter their zip code to see if free, rapid, at-home COVID-19 test kits are available in their area.

Kansans who need more support in ordering may call 866-534-3463 (866-KDHEINF).

