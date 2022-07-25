KBI Investigating Monday Morning Homicide In Chanute

NEOSHO COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Chanute Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred early Monday morning in Chanute, Kansas.

The Chanute Police Department requested KBI assistance on Monday, July 25, at approximately 2:05 a.m. KBI agents responded to the scene to investigate.

The investigation found that Monday morning, at around 12:20 a.m., a female subject called 911 after hearing a gunshot. When officers responded to the area they found a male bystander conducting CPR on a man who had been shot in an alley, east of 1706 S. Highland.

EMS took over life-saving measures. The victim was later identified as 34-year-old Blake A. Pearson, of Topeka. EMS transported Pearson to Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, but he was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Chanute Police Department at (620) 431-5768. Tips can also be submitted online at https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

An autopsy has been scheduled. The investigation is ongoing.

Nothing further will be released at this time.