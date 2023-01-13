KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS 1ST PLACE - SMALL MARKET RADIO WEBSITE

Local News

Amber Wave & NCK Tech to Offer Maintenance Technician Apprenticeship

By: Derek Nester

Date:

North Central Kansas Technical College (NCK Tech) is proud to announce a new partnership starting in 2023 with Amber Wave, based in Phillipsburg, Kansas. Amber Wave’s mission is feeding the future of North America’s food, pet food, and specialty feed industries as a reliable domestic partner delivering high-quality wheat protein ingredients.

This unique opportunity will begin as a registered apprenticeship with Amber Wave at their facility in Phillipsburg. Apprentices will receive on the job training and will also be required to take course aligning with this specialty. Some of the courses included in the apprenticeship will be sector of our Electrical and Welding programs. Students will receive a tailored education from experienced instructors that will specifically fulfill their job requirements.

Steve Adams, Chief Operating Officer of Amber Wave states, “Amber Wave is pleased to partner with NCK Tech and the KANSASWORKS registered apprentice program to develop an effective maintenance training program. This designed curriculum will provide opportunities for continued training and development of our team. Coupling the strong work ethic inherent in the Phillipsburg, KS community with the continued education and training, will provide great benefits as we continue to grow our company.”

This Kansas registered, 2-year, hybrid program enables students to receive on the job training as Maintenance Technician’s while retaining knowledge from NCK Tech. The NCK Tech educational portion will include 3 Electrical Technology and 3 Welding Technology courses, giving students 6 courses specific to their careers as Maintenance Technicians.

“NCK Tech is excited to assist Amber Wave with their workforce needs. Bringing a company and plant of this size into rural Kansas is huge for our region and the state. Helping students get to work more quickly and earn money while they learn is a model where everybody wins!”, states Eric Burks, President of NCK Tech.

If you are interested in becoming a Maintenance Technician with Amber Wave and taking advantage of this opportunity, visit: https://amberwaveusa.com/careers/

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

