Amber Wave & NCK Tech to Offer Maintenance Technician Apprenticeship

North Central Kansas Technical College (NCK Tech) is proud to announce a new partnership starting in 2023 with Amber Wave, based in Phillipsburg, Kansas. Amber Wave’s mission is feeding the future of North America’s food, pet food, and specialty feed industries as a reliable domestic partner delivering high-quality wheat protein ingredients.

This unique opportunity will begin as a registered apprenticeship with Amber Wave at their facility in Phillipsburg. Apprentices will receive on the job training and will also be required to take course aligning with this specialty. Some of the courses included in the apprenticeship will be sector of our Electrical and Welding programs. Students will receive a tailored education from experienced instructors that will specifically fulfill their job requirements.

Steve Adams, Chief Operating Officer of Amber Wave states, “Amber Wave is pleased to partner with NCK Tech and the KANSASWORKS registered apprentice program to develop an effective maintenance training program. This designed curriculum will provide opportunities for continued training and development of our team. Coupling the strong work ethic inherent in the Phillipsburg, KS community with the continued education and training, will provide great benefits as we continue to grow our company.”

This Kansas registered, 2-year, hybrid program enables students to receive on the job training as Maintenance Technician’s while retaining knowledge from NCK Tech. The NCK Tech educational portion will include 3 Electrical Technology and 3 Welding Technology courses, giving students 6 courses specific to their careers as Maintenance Technicians.

“NCK Tech is excited to assist Amber Wave with their workforce needs. Bringing a company and plant of this size into rural Kansas is huge for our region and the state. Helping students get to work more quickly and earn money while they learn is a model where everybody wins!”, states Eric Burks, President of NCK Tech.

If you are interested in becoming a Maintenance Technician with Amber Wave and taking advantage of this opportunity, visit: https://amberwaveusa.com/careers/