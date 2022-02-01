Kansas Sorghum Growers Board Reelected Kent Winter As President

COLWICH, Kan. — Kansas Grain Sorghum Producers Association members elected board members, heard legislative updates, reviewed and approved 2022 resolutions, and held board elections for three district tiers at the groups recent annual meeting.

Bob Atkisson, Stockton, was re-elected to represent the northern tier. Brian Younker, Spearville, was elected to represent the central tier, replacing retiring board member Lance Russell, Hays. Jim Harden, Ashland, was elected to represent the southern tier, replacing retiring board member Jeff Zortman, Fowler.

The KGSPA board held a reorganizational meeting following the annual meeting and elected officers. Kent Winter, Andale, was was reelected president; Shane Ohlde, Palmer, was reelected vice president; Andy Hineman, Dighton, was elected secretary and Kelsey Baker, Scott City, was reelected treasurer.

KGSPA represents members in legislative and regulatory issues and promotes Kansas sorghum and the farmers who grow it. Learn more at ksgrainsorghum.org.