43.7 F
Salina
Tuesday, February 1, 2022
HomeAgriculture News
Kansas HeadlinesAgriculture News

Kansas Sorghum Growers Board Reelected Kent Winter As President

By Derek Nester

COLWICH, Kan. — Kansas Grain Sorghum Producers Association members elected board members, heard legislative updates, reviewed and approved 2022 resolutions, and held board elections for three district tiers at the groups recent annual meeting.

Bob Atkisson, Stockton, was re-elected to represent the northern tier. Brian Younker, Spearville, was elected to represent the central tier, replacing retiring board member Lance Russell, Hays. Jim Harden, Ashland, was elected to represent the southern tier, replacing retiring board member Jeff Zortman, Fowler.

The KGSPA board held a reorganizational meeting following the annual meeting and elected officers. Kent Winter, Andale, was was reelected president; Shane Ohlde, Palmer, was reelected vice president; Andy Hineman, Dighton, was elected secretary and Kelsey Baker, Scott City, was reelected treasurer.

KGSPA represents members in legislative and regulatory issues and promotes Kansas sorghum and the farmers who grow it. Learn more at ksgrainsorghum.org.

Previous articleCloud County Comm. College Announces Homecoming Candidates
Next articleGovernor Laura Kelly Announces January Total Tax Collections Continue to Exceed Estimates
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.