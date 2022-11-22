Kansas Farm Bureau to hold 104th annual meeting in Manhattan Dec. 3-5

- Advertisement -

MANHATTAN — Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) will celebrate its 104th annual meeting Dec. 3-5 in Manhattan.

“I’m excited we will be gathering again to conduct the work of the state’s largest general farm organization,” says Rich Felts, president of Kansas Farm Bureau. “I’m so glad I’ll get to celebrate with our members, county Farm Bureaus and friends from across the state one last time as president. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished, and I know the good work will continue.”

The organization’s annual meeting will begin Saturday evening with KFB’s Foundations’ Fundraiser benefiting the End Hunger campaign. The event will include dinner and dueling pianos. Registration opens at 5 p.m. with dinner beginning at 6 p.m.

On Sunday, informational workshops, tradeshow vendors and a silent auction will be open to attendees. Workshop topics include water, farm transition planning, labor and mental health. A full list is available at http://www.kfb.org/annualmeeting.

During the general session, awards for Friends of Agriculture, Natural Resources, county Farm Bureaus, and media will be presented.

Economist Chris Kuehl, managing director of Armada Corporate Intelligence, will deliver the keynote address, using his trademark humor and wit to discuss the current state of agriculture manufacturing, supply chains and more.

Farm Families of the Year, Leadership KFB and Casten Fellows will be recognized during the banquet Sunday evening, in addition to honoring Distinguished Service honorees.

Felts also will be honored at Sunday’s banquet for his eight years of service as president of Kansas Farm Bureau. He previously served as vice president of the organization for three years and on the board of directors before being elected to the highest office at KFB.

On Monday, voting delegates will debate and adopt policy statements for 2023, in addition to electing a new KFB president and board members from even-numbered Farm Bureau districts.