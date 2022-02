Cloud County Community College’s 2022 homecoming queen and king will be crowned on Saturday, Feb. 5, between the men’s and women’s basketball.

Students will be casting their votes throughout the week to select the winners.

On Saturday, the Thunderbirds will play host to Barton County in Arley Bryant Gymnasium. The women will tip off at 2 p.m. The crowning of the king and queen will take place prior to the start of the men’s game at 4 p.m.