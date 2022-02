Due to expected winter weather in the area Tuesday night, the Riley County at Marysville high school basketball games will be moved up. The varsity girls will tip at 4:30 p.m. in the Activity Center. The boys will follow at 6:00 PM. Both games will be broadcast on 1570 AM/94.1 FM KNDY as well as our website and mobile apps.

Junior varsity boys will start at 4:30 PM in the old gym, followed by JV girls at 6:00 PM.