League of Kansas Municipalities Honors “My City, My Home” Contest Winners

(Topeka) – On January 26, the League of Kansas Municipalities held their annual Local Government Day event. Over 200 local city and county government officials, both elected and appointed, attended the event to discuss legislative priorities for cities. The League also uses this event as an opportunity to recognize six 7th graders for their participation in the League’s annual “My City, My Home” essay contest. This year, the League recognized Blaire Beougher, a 7th grade student at Quinter Jr/Sr. High School, as the statewide winner. Blaire’s essay represented the northwest region of Kansas. It is also interesting to note that this is the third year a student from Quinter won the statewide award. Mr. Ed Mense, an English teacher at Quinter, has consistently supported his students’ participation in this essay program.

Every year, the League hosts a statewide competition for all seventh-grade students. The students are asked to explain why their city is “home” and what they like about their community.

Hundreds of students participated in the contest and five regional winners along with one overall winner was selected.

Blaire’s essay focused on how her community of Quinter holds events that bring residents together to support each other. She also highlights the natural landscape that provides recreation and picturesque scenery.

The video of the statewide winner’s essay and photos of each regional winner are now available at the League’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/LeagueofKansasMunicipalities.

The League presented awards to six regional award winners and the statewide winner this week:

Name Region School City Blaire Beougher Overall Winner & Northwest Quinter Jr/Sr. High School Quinter Katelyn Binder North Central Beloit Jr./Sr. High School Beloit Olivia Richardson Northeast Marysville Jr./Sr. High School Marysville Jayden Renfro Southwest Fowler High School Fowler Faith Magruder Southeast Augusta Middle School Augusta Jax Jacobs South Central Colwich Elementary School Colwich

Established by municipal officials in 1910, the League of Kansas Municipalities is a voluntary, nonpartisan organization of over 500 Kansas cities. The League works for its member cities through advocacy, legal advice, education and other services.