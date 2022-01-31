53.4 F
Winter Storm To Impact Area Tuesday Night Into Thursday

By Derek Nester
Courtesy of National Weather Service

A winter storm is expected to impact the region beginning Tuesday evening and continuing through Thursday. Rain will gradually change over to snow Tuesday evening. Snow is expected to continue through the day Wednesday and into Thursday. Wind gusts up to 30 mph on Wednesday and Thursday could significantly reduce visibilities making travel hazardous. Light ice accumulations of less than a tenth of an inch is possible Tuesday night during the transition southeast of the I-35.

WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY
EVENING THROUGH  THURSDAY MORNING

WHAT: Snow is likely to begin Tuesday night and continue through late Wednesday night. Periods of moderate to heavy snow are possible. Light accumulations of freezing rain and sleet are also possible along and south of Interstate 35. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches are possible with the highest amounts along and southeast of the Kansas Turnpike. North to northeast winds of 15 to 25 MPH with gusts to around 30 MPH may cause blowing and drifting snow.

WHERE: Portions of central, east central and northeast Kansas.

WHEN: From Tuesday evening through Thursday morning.

IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact commutes Wednesday morning, Wednesday night, and Thursday morning.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Wind chills may fall to near 15 degrees below zero Thursday Morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.

