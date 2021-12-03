64.3 F
Friday, December 3, 2021
KD 94 & Z-96.3 Announce 2021-2022 High School Basketball Broadcast Schedule

By Derek Nester

KD Country 94 and Z-96.3 The Lake is your home for high school basketball across North Central Kansas. We have a full slate of games scheduled this season, starting on Friday, December 3rd as Beloit hosts Concordia.

Catch every Beloit Trojan game, home or away, on the Beloit Trojan Channel at NCKSSports.com.

High School Basketball on KD Country 94 & Z-96.3 The Lake is available via free over-the-air radio, on your cell phone by downloading our mobile apps (iPhone apps coming soon!) or using your Amazon Alexa or Google smart speakers. Just activate the speaker, and say “Play K-D-N-S on Tune In” for KD Country 94 or “Play K-Z-D-Y on Tune In” for Z-96.3 The Lake.

Find our schedule below, and game times and dates are subject to change. Keep tabs on our website and social media for any schedule updates.

Don’t forget to tune in on Wednesday & Thursday nights for our High School Basketball Locker Room Chats at 5:15. On Wednesday we visit with coaches from Beloit, Osborne, Smith Center & Thunder Ridge. On Thursday we visit with coaches from St. John’s/Tipton, Lakeside, Rock Hills & Sylvan-Lucas.

Audio copies of games are available: Call (785)-545-3220 for details!!

