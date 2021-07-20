El Dorado Correctional Facility Resident Death

TOPEKA, Kansas – El Dorado Correctional Facility resident Keith Wade #98633 died Monday July 19, 2021 at the correctional facility. The cause of death is pending an autopsy but is not believed to be COVID-19 related.

Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of KDOC, the death is under investigation by KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI).

Wade was serving an 84-month sentence for battery of a juvenile correctional facility officer. He had been imprisoned with KDOC since February 2017.

The 1,955 bed El Dorado Correctional Facility opened in 1991 and was expanded in 1995 and 2001. The facility is designed for maximum- and medium-custody residents and serves as the Reception and Diagnostic Unit (RDU) for all adult males sentenced to KDOC. In RDU, residents receive orientation and are assigned to a custody classification, appropriate programs and a permanent housing assignment.