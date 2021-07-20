KDHE Names Deputy State Health Officer

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announces that Dr. Joan Duwve has been named as the Deputy State Health Officer.

“Dr. Duwve is a public health expert and we are very fortunate to have her in Kansas,” said Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary. “Her previous experiences in Indiana and South Carolina will assist us in all public health matters.”

Dr. Duwve has been serving as a Public Health Consultant for KDHE since November 2020. She has been leading the state COVID-19 testing program and assisting with health equity initiatives. Prior to her consultant role, Dr. Duwve served as Director of Public Health for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Associate Dean of Practice for the Indiana University Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health in Indianapolis and Chief Medical Officer for the Indiana Department of Health. Prior to her public health role, she practiced family medicine in Indiana.

Dr. Duwve holds a Medical Doctor Degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Master of Public Health from the University of Michigan.

“I am so honored to have this opportunity to serve Kansans and work with Dr. Lee Norman and the incredibly talented staff at KDHE on all things COVID and beyond!” Dr. Duwve said.

Dr. Duwve began her role July 19.