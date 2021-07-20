Sign up now for the Nebraska Advanced Nuclear Forum

Lincoln, NE (July 20, 2021) – Registration is now open for the first Nebraska Advanced Nuclear Forum which will be held Thursday, Oct. 21 at Southeast Community College’s Jack J. Huck Continuing Education Center, 301 S. 68th St. Place, Lincoln.

The Nebraska Advanced Nuclear Forum is a one-day event that will provide an opportunity for members of the public, businesses, and the electric industry to learn more about the advancements in nuclear electric generation. Industry representatives will discuss a variety of advanced technologies, including small modular reactors, next generation reactors, and micro reactors, as well as advancements in fuel cycle management.

Earlybird registration is now open until Aug. 21 for $125 per person. Registration from Aug. 22 through Oct. 20 is $150.

“As many utilities strive to reduce or eliminate carbon emissions, nuclear energy is poised to provide the foundation for a carbon-free energy future to meet the needs of the ever-growing electricity demand by consumers,” stated Kristen Gottschalk, NANF planning committee coordinator.

The robust program will feature representatives from leading nuclear businesses, including Terra Power, NuScale, Oklo, General Electric, X-Energy, and Orano. Presenters from the Department of Energy, Nuclear Energy Institute and the Electric Power Research Institute also will contribute to this educational Forum.

Marc Nichol, Senior Director, New Reactors at the Nuclear Energy Institute, will open the Forum providing a state-of-the-industry address. The luncheon keynote speaker is Dr. Heather Feldman, director of research at the Electric Power Research Institute.

Jan Bostelman, NANF program chair, said, “This first-of-its-kind forum will highlight reliable, resilient energy solutions. Several of the technologies to be discussed are being deployed in Washington, Utah, and Wyoming. Nebraskans will hear from the best and the brightest in the industry. “

On Friday, Oct. 22, Nebraska Public Power District will provide the opportunity for a limited number of Forum registrants to tour Cooper Nuclear Station near Brownville, Nebraska. Spots will be allocated on a first-come first-served basis. Transportation is provided.