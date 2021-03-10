48.5 F
Wichita
Thursday, March 11, 2021
Kansas Headlines

KBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting In Clark County

By Derek Nester

Derek Nester
CLARK COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred Tuesday night in Minneola, Kan.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office contacted the KBI at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, to request assistance investigating the shooting. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) responded to the scene.

At approximately 7 p.m., a family member of 67-year-old Jim Wright of Fowler, reported to the Meade County Sheriff’s Office that they were concerned about his welfare. Sheriff’s deputies began searching for Wright. Wright was located by deputies of the Meade County Sheriff’s Office near the Clark County and Meade County line. He was sitting in his dark green Kia Sorento. When Wright observed the deputy’s vehicle, he fled in his SUV and a pursuit began.

Preliminary information indicates that deputies pursued Wright’s vehicle northeast into Clark County. Law enforcement officers from several area agencies joined the pursuit. Deputies from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office set up and deployed spike strips just inside the Minneola city limits. After crossing the strips, Wright’s SUV slowed and came to a stop near U.S. Highway 283 and Ash St. in Minneola.

After it stopped, Wright exited his vehicle holding a firearm. Deputies and officers gave commands for him to drop the gun. Two deputies from the Meade County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, and a game warden from the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism fired at Wright, striking him. The Minneola Police Department was also at the scene. The shooting occurred at approximately 9:40 p.m.

Law enforcement officers and EMS rendered medical aid, but Wright was pronounced dead at the scene. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

The KBI will conduct a thorough and independent investigation into this shooting. Once completed the findings will be turned over to the Clark County Attorney for review.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

